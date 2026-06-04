Stewardship is the answer

By Thomas Grygowski

When my family chose Beaufort County, we did so for all the countless reasons others do: community, natural beauty, small businesses opportunities, and where hospitality still exists as does a feeling, despite constant change, this place values people who call it home. Those qualities are worth protecting and are the reason I’m running!

As a retired Marine officer, I’ve spent much of my life leading people, managing resources, and making decisions where consequences mattered greatly. One lesson followed me: leadership is stewardship. I am this type of leader.

A leader is entrusted with immense value which does not belong to them. A strong leader leaves the organization stronger, healthier, and more prepared for the future than when it was found. The same principle applies to county government.

Beaufort County faces tremendous growth. People continue to move here, businesses invest, and new projects emerge. All this activity proves Beaufort County is a special place to live, work, and raise a family.

Such attributes, however, pose the challenge to ensure growth is shaped by thoughtful planning, responsible investment, and rigorous accountability. In this regard, I will advocate for a comprehensive inventory of existing and approved but not yet built developments. The County must ensure full understanding of the impacts of existing commitments on infrastructure, public services, quality of life, history and culture prior to allowing more growth. Growth is inevitable. It, however, must never jeopardize Beaufort’s unique history and culture.

Every corner of Beaufort has a story just as every oak tree has tales it could recount. Our historic communities, cultural landmarks, natural landscapes, and local traditions are foundations of our identity. Preservation is about protecting this special place for future generations and doing so sympathetically.

Irresponsible growth crosses political, geographic, and economic lines. Longtime residents worry that Beaufort County is changing too quickly. New residents demand local government plan conscientiously. Businesses seek economic opportunities all while preserving the character which attracted customers and employees in the first place.

How will residents trust that promises made today become tomorrow’s results? Stewardship is the answer.

Throughout my military career, clear objectives and available resources informed each mission. Stakeholders provided input; plans were created; and measurable objectives were critical, each mission was evaluated afterwards against those measurable objectives. Our county government must operate with the same discipline.

Residents must not wonder how tax money is being spent. Clear connections must be presented between investments and outcomes and then measured. Projects must be prioritized based on need, not politics. Leaders must focus on solving problems before problems turn into crises. I am this type of leader.

Families across Beaufort County are pressured by rising housing costs, higher property taxes, and an increased cost of living. Government must manage taxpayer dollars with the same rigor families use to manage household budgets.

Fiscal responsibility requires demonstrating existing resources are managed effectively and efficiently and producing the promised outcomes. Taxpayers cannot be asked to contribute more when existing money is not being used properly.

Keeping more money in residents’ pockets starts with disciplined leadership, transparent budgeting, and a commitment to ensure every public dollar is accounted for. I am this type of leader.

Stormwater infrastructure is one example. Many residents rarely think about drainage systems until they fail. These systems protect homes, businesses, roads, and property values. As our county grows, infrastructure, which was adequate years ago, may prove insufficient tomorrow. Addressing needs requires planning, foresight, and a willingness to tackle issues proactively and before they become expensive and more disruptive.

The same principle applies to transportation, public safety, and community services. Our objective must be to create communities where growth strengthens our quality of life rather than diminishes it. Leaders must listen before speaking; gather facts before making decisions; and evaluate proposals based on long-term benefits rather than short-term political pressure.

Leaders must understand public trust is earned. Trust is earned through transparency, personal and professional accountability, and accessibility long after Election Day. I am this type of leader.

When elected to County Council, I will leverage the same leadership philosophy which guided my successful military career: listen carefully, ask questions, evaluate the facts, and decide based on what best serves the people who entrusted me with responsibility.

Beaufort County’s future is bright. We have extraordinary communities, dedicated residents, and tremendous opportunities ahead. Yet, we are on a precipice. The task before us remains to ensure future generations inherit the same sense of heritage which brought so many of us here in the first place.

That is stewardship. That is leadership. I am this type of leader and will deliver for the people of Beaufort County. I am respectfully asking for your vote in the District 4 Primary on June 9, 2026.

Thomas Grygowski is a Republican candidate for Beaufort County Council’s District 4, which includes Port Royal, Mossy Oaks, Shell Point, Spanish Point, and parts of Parris Island. Thomas and his wife have lived in Beaufort for 16 years. They have two daughters. Thomas is a retired Marine and most recently served as Officer in Charge – Airframes Division at Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron at Beaufort’s Marine Corps Air Station where he oversaw 80 employees. Thomas is a historian and pursuing his law degree.