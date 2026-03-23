Steve Forbert to make surprise tour stop on Fripp Island

By Margit Resch

Special to The Island News

“Oh, wow, Steve Forbert! That guy wrote some of my favorite songs. Both his melodies and his lyrics are gorgeous, and he sings and plays guitar and harmonica beautifully. You said he is coming to Fripp Island? Really? Sign me up!”

Paul Errico

That’s what one of my friends almost yelled into the ocean breeze, while we were walking the Fripp beach and after I mentioned that Steve Forbert was going to perform at the Fripp Island Community Centre on March 29.

“I still have one of his first albums,” she continued excitedly. “You know his song Romeo’s Tune, don’t you, or Goin’ Down to Laurel? Oh, I hope he is going to sing those.”

And then my friend joined the chorus of fans and reviewers who have been raving about Steve Forbert ever since he started singing and playing his folk-rock songs with local bands in his hometown Meridian, Mississippi. He was a teenager then, and he is still singing and playing his songs all around the world.

In 1976, at age 22, Steve moved to New York and quickly made a name for himself by busking on the streets of Greenwich Village, playing in the elegant confines of Grand Central Station, in fancy clubs in Manhattan and sharing bills with the Talking Heads, John Cale and other stars. He soon started releasing one album after another, over two dozen by now.

His second record, Jackrabbit Slim, brought him worldwide renown, mostly due to the immensely popular hit Romeo’s Tune. You heard it, no doubt, and you will agree: not only the music, but also the lyrics are beautiful:

Meet me in the middle of the day

Let me hear you say everything’s okay

Bring me southern kisses from your room

Meet me in the middle of the night

Let me hear you say everything’s alright

Let me smell the moon in your perfume.

“Let me smell the moon in your perfume. What an amazing, artistically genius line! That one line alone represents more lyrical talent than many full careers,” to quote one of Steve’s fans.

From the start of his career, Steve has been leading what he calls “a troubadour existence,” traveling, to this day, from one concert to the next all over the world, “a striking performer, very much worth seeing and hearing,” according to the New York Times.

His admirers certainly agree: “Fan since 77 … I was 8 back then … Love.”

“Loved the show and highly recommend seeing him if you have the opportunity.”

One of his long-time fans and friends, Paul Lubertazzi, actually has a house on Fripp. Paul suggested that Steve come and play here. And so, would you believe it, Steve worked a performance into his spring tour, going from New York to Texas; and so we will be able to hear him and his musical gems in person. We are so fortunate. Thank you, Paul.

Steve is actually bringing a fellow musician, Paul Errico, who plays various keyboards and accordion. Paul is one of the most sought-after musicians in New York, because he is so versatile musically, with a flair for anything from dance music to Jazz, and, of course, folk-rock, spanning from the 40s to the present, with emphasis on the 70s and 80s, much in demand by the recording community, where he has put his musical mark on many a musician’s CD. In every way a perfect partner for Steve.

Indeed, don’t miss the opportunity to experience this very special concert on Sunday, March 29 at 5 p.m., in the Community Centre on Fripp Island. All proceeds from the concert benefit the Fripp Island Community Centre and All Faiths Chapel, an independent 505(c)3 organization on Fripp.

Tickets are $50 per person if paid by cash or check, $55 per person online via the Community Centre website, www.frippcc.org. Checks can be sent to Fripp Island Community Centre, 205 Tarpon Blvd, Fripp Island, S.C., 29920.

For more information, contact Rebecca Climer at rebecca.climer@gmail.com or 615-594-1552.

Want To Go? Who: Steve Forbert with Paul Errico

When: 5 p.m., Sunday, March 29

Where: Community Centre, Fripp Island

Tickets: $50 per person if paid by cash or check; $55 per person online via the Community Centre website, www.frippcc.org. Checks can be sent to Fripp Island Community Centre, 205 Tarpon Blvd, Fripp Island, S.C., 29920.