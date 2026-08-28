Search continues for missing Parris Island man in Broad River area

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating 33-year-old Yu Wei Huo, who was last seen Thursday afternoon near the Broad River Bridge

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

The search for a missing and endangered person based at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island was temporarily suspended Friday because of weather after multiple resources were called to search the Broad River area.

Yu Wei Huo, 33, was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, in the area of the Broad River Bridge, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

There is concern for Huo’s safety and well-being, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which is asking for the public’s help locating him.

Search focused on Broad River area

Deputies searched the Broad River area Friday, including from a boat near the Broad River Fishing Pier. A drone was also used to search around the Broad River Bridge.

Allen said multiple assets and resources had been called out for the search, but said it would be premature to provide a list of responding agencies while the search remains ongoing because some could be left out.

Marine Corps officials were also present at the Broad River Bridge during Friday’s search.

“No further updates at this time,” Allen said Friday evening. “Due to weather, searches had to be stopped but will continue.”

Authorities have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding Huo’s disappearance or what led investigators to focus the search on the Broad River.

Public asked to help locate Huo

Huo is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black shorts and white shoes.

Anyone who sees Huo or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.