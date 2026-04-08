Beaufort

Robert Carroll Proctor Jr., known simply — and memorably — as “B-O-B,” died peacefully at home in Beaufort, S.C. He was 87.

Robert Carroll Proctor Jr., who introduced himself as “B-O-B (spelled frontwards and backwards),” rarely met a stranger he didn’t turn into a friend. He shared nearly 64 years of marriage with his wife, Janelle Holley Proctor.

If you met Bob Proctor, you remembered him.

He had the kind of presence that filled a room without trying. Warm, quick to laugh, and endlessly conversational, he could strike up a dialogue with anyone and leave them feeling like they had just made a new friend. His default greeting, delivered with a smile and unmistakable energy, was a cheerful, “Hey, hey, hey.”

And if you asked how he was doing, the answer was always the same: “Pretty good … considering.”

It wasn’t a throwaway line. It was a philosophy.

No matter what he faced — whether in war, in hardship, or in the ordinary challenges of life — Bob carried himself with a steady, optimistic attitude. He didn’t let things get him down. He met life head-on, often with humor, and always with resilience. He often reminded his children, “Remember who you are and what you represent.”

He served 28 years as an Army Infantry officer, including two tours in Vietnam. He was an Airborne Ranger and, in one of the most extraordinary chapters of his life, the sole survivor of a military plane crash — an experience that would mark most men permanently. In Bob’s case, it seemed only to deepen his appreciation for life and sharpen his instinct to meet each day with gratitude and grit.

The Ranger creed, “Rangers Lead the Way,” was not just something he said; it was something he embodied. He stepped forward when things were difficult, lifted others when they needed it, and lived with the quiet conviction that no one gets left behind.

For all his toughness, he was, at his core, a softie.

Though he sometimes joked that you could call him “Colonel,” he was far more likely to be found giving someone a nickname, telling a story (with just enough embellishment to make it better), or pulling off his signature quarter trick — an act of sleight of hand that delighted children and adults alike. It was classic Bob: engaging, playful, and just a little magical.

To his grandchildren — William, Grace, Cole, and Landon — he was “Pop-Pop,” a title he wore with pride.

Bob loved humor in all its forms, including his daily ritual of reading the “You Might Be a Redneck” jokes by Jeff Foxworthy — a small, consistent joy that reflected his appreciation for life’s lighter moments.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Carroll Proctor and Kathleen Leatherwood Proctor, and his grandson, William Eppes Proctor.

He is survived by his wife, Janelle; his son, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Robert Eppes Proctor (Lesley); his daughter, Holley Proctor Miller (Cameron); his grandchildren Grace Proctor, Cole Miller, and Landon Miller; and sister Peggy Brown (Wilson).

To try to summarize Bob Proctor’s life in titles — soldier, husband, father, grandfather — is to miss the point. What defined him was not just what he did, but how he made people feel.

He was memorable. Generous with his attention. He made people feel seen.

And as his family and friends often said, with both affection and certainty: God broke the mold when He made Bob.

A service will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Friday, April 10 at noon, followed by burial at Beaufort National Cemetery at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Fort Fremont.