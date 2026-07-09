Red, white and babies!

Four Independence Day arrivals made their appearance alongside the fireworks on July 4 at the Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center.

Three sets of Beaufort parents welcomed their sweet newborns on the nation’s 250th, including Jasmin and Cole Ditore, who welcomed Joshua (7 pounds, 3 ounces) at 1:08 a.m.; Nami Yoshimatsu and Scott Maynard, who welcomed Noah (6 pounds, 15 ounces) at 9:04 a.m.; and Gypsy Garcia and Roberto Enrique Cribas, who welcomed Aiden (7 pounds, 2 ounces) at 7:12 p.m.

Damaris Vasquez and Jovani Aravjo of Ridgeland also met a sweet arrival — their daughter Elizabeth (6 pounds, 4 ounces), who was born at 7:40 a.m.

Festive quilts were handmade by the Sea Island Quilters, and Birthing Center staff Merick Murdaugh, CST and Donna Mixon, LPN crafted the Popsicle swaddles.

Photos courtesy of Charlotte Berkeley Photography