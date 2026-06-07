Port Royal police sergeant injured in accidental firearm discharge

A Port Royal police sergeant is recovering after being injured in an accidental firearm discharge at the Port Royal Police Department on Thursday afternoon.

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

According to a release from the Port Royal Police Department, Staff Sgt. Steven Colson was injured at approximately 2 p.m. on June 4 while cleaning his department-issued pistol at police headquarters. Colson sustained injuries to his hand and thigh when the firearm discharged unintentionally.

Colson was transported by Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In an interview with The Island News, Port Royal Police Chief Jeffrey Meyers described the incident as a “very, very unfortunate accident.”

Meyers said officers had participated in firearms training earlier in the day and that Colson was cleaning his service weapon in his office when the shooting occurred. Investigators believe a round remained in the chamber when the weapon discharged. The bullet struck Colson in his left hand before entering his left leg near the knee.

Officers inside the building heard the gunshot and immediately responded, calling Beaufort County EMS and the Port Royal Fire Department to the scene.

Meyers said Colson was later transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina and was expected to be released over the weekend.

Colson serves as a staff sergeant with the department and is a military veteran. Meyers said he has worked for the Port Royal Police Department for approximately 10 to 11 years.

The incident remains under investigation. The department is conducting an internal affairs review. Meyers said an outside agency was not requested because investigators believe the shooting was accidental and no criminal activity is suspected.

The Island News has requested additional information regarding Colson’s condition and expected recovery timeline. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.