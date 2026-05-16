No bipartisan views in this paper

I recently moved to beautiful Beaufort, S.C., from Pittsburgh, Pa., in November 2025. While I’ve enjoyed settling into the area, I’ve been disappointed by the lack of balance in this paper’s Voices content.

In particular, I’ve noticed that conservative perspectives are consistently absent. Instead, the coverage seems dominated by criticism of President Trump and his administration, with little effort to present differing viewpoints.

My concern came to a head after reading Carol Lucas’s article, “Are You Supporting War or Supporting War Crimes?” In it, her strong opposition to the president is evident — not only in her arguments, but also in the tone and language she uses. Referring to him as “47” and “your” president, this struck me as unnecessarily inflammatory and detracting from constructive discourse.

While opinion writing naturally reflects strong views, the tone and language in this piece — including repeated references to the president in derogatory terms — felt unnecessarily inflammatory and, in my view, detracted from a more constructive exchange of ideas.

Given this pattern, I wonder whether The Island News might consider publishing a broader range of perspectives. Including conservative viewpoints from time to time could foster a more balanced and inclusive dialogue within the community.

— Vanessa Weis, Burton