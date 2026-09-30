NEWS BRIEFS: St. Peter’s annual Fall Bazaar this Saturday

Staff reports

One of Beaufort’s favorite fall traditions returns from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, as Saint Peter’s Catholic Church hosts its 66th annual Fall Bazaar. Admission is free and open to the public, and the day will be filled with delicious food, family fun, local vendors, exciting auction items, and plenty of Lowcountry hospitality.

Come hungry! The Bazaar will once again feature a wonderful variety of food, including international favorites, traditional Bazaar specialties, sweet treats, and plenty of options for the whole family. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase, along with soft drinks and water.

Children can enjoy a full day of fun in the Kid Zone, featuring games, inflatables, activities, and the always-popular petting zoo. Kid Zone wristbands will make it easy for families to enjoy the activities throughout the day.

Shoppers will want to leave plenty of time to explore our outdoor vendors and artisans, offering a wide variety of handcrafted items, gifts, décor, jewelry, artwork, and other unique finds.

And don’t forget the Online Auction, featuring an incredible collection of experiences, gifts, and one-of-a-kind opportunities.

Admission is free.

League of Women Voters meeting

Getting out the vote will be the continued topic of conversation at the League of Women Voters Beaufort Area meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, at the United Unitarian Fellowship building at 178 Sams Point Road, Lady’s Island.

The LWVB’s second candidate forum for school board candidates north of the Broad River is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 to 8:30 pm at Grace AME Chapel, 10 Holly Hall Road, Lady’s Island.

The meeting is open to the public. For more information contact lwvbvoter@gmail.com.

SC shellfish harvest season opens Oct. 1

The 2026-2027 season for recreational harvest of shellfish (clams and oysters) in South Carolina’s coastal waters will open one-half hour before official sunrise on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. The recreational shellfish season will remain open through May 15, 2027, unless conditions warrant extending or shortening the season.

In the event of a hurricane, major rain event or pollution spill, shellfish beds may be temporarily closed by the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (SCDES, formerly SCDHEC). Harvesters should check with SCDES to verify whether any closures are in effect. Closure information is available by calling 1-800-285-1618 or through an interactive map on the SCDES website. SCDES will also use these resources and local newspapers throughout the year to announce temporary closures resulting from unusual rain events or spills.

Recreational harvesting is permitted on all Public Shellfish Grounds and State Shellfish Grounds within areas of open or approved water quality, as noted on shellfish maps. Twenty Public and seven State Shellfish Grounds are managed exclusively for recreational gathering. An additional 58 State Shellfish Grounds are managed for both recreational and commercial harvest.

Commercial harvest of shellfish requires a commercial saltwater license, mandatory harvester training, and other licenses and permits depending on where the harvest will occur. Call the Marine Permitting Office at 843-953-9301 (Option 4) for additional information on commercial harvesting requirements.

Penn Center seeks volunteers for Heritage Days Festival

Penn Center is looking for volunteers to support the celebration of Gullah culture, history, and community at the 42nd annual Heritage Days Festival to be held Nov. 12-14.