Honeycutt to hold Beaufort meet-and-greet Thursday

Republican congressional candidate will be joined by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan and state Rep. Shannon Erickson at Ribaut Station

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Republican congressional candidate Jenny Costa Honeycutt will make a campaign stop in Beaufort on Thursday, Oct. 1, for a meet-and-greet with voters.

The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Ribaut Station, 1148 Ribaut Road in Beaufort, according to an event announcement. It is being hosted by Gail and Skeet Burris.

Honeycutt will be joined by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, chairman of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, and state Rep. Shannon Erickson of Beaufort, who chairs the S.C. House Education and Public Works Committee.

The Beaufort County Republican Party also lists the event on its calendar for Thursday afternoon.

Honeycutt is the Republican nominee for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District in the Nov. 3 general election. The Federal Election Commission lists her as the Republican candidate for the seat.

Honeycutt, an attorney and small business owner, currently serves on Charleston County Council. She launched her congressional campaign in November 2025.

She faces Democratic nominee Nancy Lacore and Libertarian nominee Bill Reeside in the general election.

The meet-and-greet comes as candidates enter the final weeks of campaigning ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1

Where: Ribaut Station, 1148 Ribaut Road, Beaufort

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.