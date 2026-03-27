More young adults seeing signs of liver damage

Special to The Island News

For many young people, drinking is a part of socializing. While those in their 20s and 30s often believe that only older people develop drinking-related liver problems, an alarming rise in the number of young people diagnosed with liver disease proves otherwise.

Knowing the causes and signs of liver damage can go a long way to helping prevent, and in some cases reverse, liver problems.

Young people, alcohol and liver problems

“The number of younger patients that we see with liver disease directly related to alcohol consumption is very concerning,” says Kristen Johnson, PA-C, a board-certified physician assistant at Beaufort Memorial Lowcountry Medical Group Specialty Care. “While people in this age group are often not concerned about liver damage, educating them about the health effects of excessive alcohol use can greatly decrease the number of people adversely effected by this worsening trend.”

How alcohol affects your liver

When you drink alcohol, your liver breaks it down and removes most of it from your blood. What your liver doesn’t remove gets disposed of through urine, breath and sweat. But excessive alcohol use can cause fat to build up in your liver and leave behind damaging toxic substances. There are several stages of alcohol-related liver disease:

Alcoholic fatty liver disease — This is the first stage and happens when alcohol causes fat to collect in your liver, putting a strain on liver function. Often, people don’t experience any symptoms, but it can cause fatigue and pain on the upper right side of your abdomen. Healthy lifestyle changes, such as giving up alcohol, can help reverse the condition.

This is the first stage and happens when alcohol causes fat to collect in your liver, putting a strain on liver function. Often, people don’t experience any symptoms, but it can cause fatigue and pain on the upper right side of your abdomen. Healthy lifestyle changes, such as giving up alcohol, can help reverse the condition. Alcoholic hepatitis — Excessive drinking over a long period of time can lead to hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver that causes damage to liver cells. If caught early enough, the damage may be reversed. But severe cases can be life-threatening.

Excessive drinking over a long period of time can lead to hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver that causes damage to liver cells. If caught early enough, the damage may be reversed. But severe cases can be life-threatening. Alcohol-related cirrhosis — Long-term alcohol abuse can eventually lead to cirrhosis, which is scarring of the liver and the last phase of alcohol-related liver disease. People with cirrhosis are at risk for serious complications, including liver failure and death.

Know the signs of liver damage

When liver disease is caught early enough, the damage can sometimes be reversed, because the liver has the ability to repair itself. That’s why it’s important to know the symptoms of liver problems, including:

Confusion

Easy bruising

Fatigue

Fever

Lack of appetite

Nausea

Spidery blood vessels on the skin

Swelling of the legs or abdomen

Tenderness and pain in the abdomen

Yellowing of the skin and/or the whites of the eyes (jaundice)

How doctors treat liver damage

Depending on the severity of the disease, there are several different options for treating liver problems. Anyone who has liver disease — as well as those who want to avoid liver damage — should live a healthy lifestyle, including:

Abstaining from alcohol

Eating a healthy diet low in fat, salt and sugar

Exercising regularly

Properly managing underlying conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol

Staying up to date on all vaccinations

Medications and procedures can help in some cases. These include:

Diuretics to eliminate excess fluid

Medicines to reduce inflammation, such as steroids

Paracentesis, the removal of fluid from the abdomen

Transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) procedure to help blood flow through the liver

For people with cirrhosis in the end stages, the only option might be a liver transplant. By being aware of trouble signs and limiting alcohol use, you can stay on top of your health and avoid long-term liver problems.