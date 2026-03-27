Mommy makeovers can help you reclaim your confidence

By Dr. Heidi Harrington

Beaufort Memorial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics Dr. Heidi Harrington

Giving birth is a challenging journey, and taking care of your newborn after leaving the hospital requires a lot of energy.

Once you finally find time for yourself, you hit the gym, eat healthier and aim to regain your pre-pregnancy body, but something still seems to be holding you back.

If this sounds familiar, it might be time to consider a mommy makeover.

The purpose of a mommy makeover is simple: empowering you to reclaim your body after pregnancy. It can help you feel confident in your own skin as you move forward with your life and care for those you love.

Restoring your breasts

Pregnancy and breastfeeding can alter the shape and feel of your breasts. Many new mothers report that their breasts sag or become “pancake-shaped” after breastfeeding, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Including a breast augmentation or breast lift in your mommy makeover can help restore the appearance of your breasts.

Breast Augmentation — Also known as breast implants, this procedure involves placing silicone gel, saline or your own fat inside your breasts. It can improve breast symmetry, shape and size.

Also known as breast implants, this procedure involves placing silicone gel, saline or your own fat inside your breasts. It can improve breast symmetry, shape and size. Breast Lift — If you experience post-pregnancy sagging and skin stretching, a breast lift can reverse these changes. The surgeon may also reposition the areola and nipple for a more natural look.

Rebuilding your midriff

During pregnancy, your belly stretches to accommodate your growing baby, and afterward, it can be challenging to return to your pre-pregnancy shape. Many mothers opt for a tummy tuck to help restore their body.

In recent years, tummy tucks have become more popular for a good reason. This procedure helps mothers regain their pre-pregnancy bodies when exercise and diet aren’t enough.

For long-lasting results, make sure you have a healthy diet and exercise regularly to maintain your slimmer body.

Reshaping your buttocks

Pregnancy can change the shape of your buttocks, but there are several options available to restore their form.

Buttock Lift — A plastic surgeon can make an incision below the waist or buttocks and remove excess skin and tissue to improve the shape of your buttocks.

A plastic surgeon can make an incision below the waist or buttocks and remove excess skin and tissue to improve the shape of your buttocks. Fat Grafting — Known as a Brazilian butt lift, fat grafting transfers fat from one area of your body to your buttocks to enhance their size and shape.

Removing stubborn fat

It’s common to have stubborn fat that won’t go away after pregnancy. Liposuction can help remove that extra fat and restore a slimmer version of yourself.

Liposuction is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures because it can be used as a standalone procedure or in combination with other mommy makeover surgeries.

Today, there are various liposuction techniques available that remove fat through small incisions. When combined with other procedures in your mommy makeover, liposuction can target specific areas to help you regain a more contoured shape.

Some procedures, like breast augmentation, offer immediate results. Other procedures, such as liposuction, may take one to three months for full results.

Recovery typically takes four to six weeks or longer, depending on the procedures performed. The benefits — renewed confidence and comfort in your body — can last a lifetime with the right care. A healthy diet, regular exercise and attention to your ongoing health needs will help maximize your results.

Heidi Harrington, M.D., is a board-certified and fellowship-trained plastic surgeon with two decades of cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery experience. She sees patients at Beaufort Memorial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics in Okatie.