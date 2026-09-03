Madison speaks at Herban Market

Beaufort City Council candidate Jared Madison spoke with community members at a Meet & Greet held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2026, at Herban Market in Beaufort.

Photos by Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Beaufort City Council candidate Jared Madison speaks with community members at a Meet & Greet held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2026, at Herban Market in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort City Council candidate Jared Madison speaks with community members at a Meet & Greet held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2026, at Herban Market in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort City Council candidate Jared Madison speaks with community members at a Meet & Greet held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2026, at Herban Market in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News