Lt. Col. James E. “Ed” Brown

Dec. 6, 1948 — Oct. 1, 2026

Beaufort

Lt. Col. James E. Brown, Ph.D., U.S. Army (Ret.), of Beaufort, S.C., and Frederick, Md., died unexpectedly on Oct. 1, 2026, at the age of 77.

He was born in Chester, S.C., on Dec. 6, 1948, to Clarence Cleburne Brown (C.C.), an aircraft mechanic in World War II, and Alice Ferguson Brown, who taught music in South Carolina’s public schools for 33 years. He was the eldest of four brothers.

Known to his friends as Ed, he met his future wife, Mary Gale Boyd, while attending Furman University; they were married in 1975. He went on to earn a Ph.D. in biochemistry from North Carolina State University and entered active duty in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps in 1977.

Ed published more than 50 scientific papers and became an internationally recognized expert on bacterial toxins, an achievement the Army Surgeon General once recognized. At the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring, Md., and AFRIMS in Bangkok, Thailand, he studied the toxin that causes dysentery. He later led the Department of Immunology and Molecular Biology at USAMRIID in Frederick, developing vaccines and defenses against biological weapons.

During the Gulf War, his commanders credited his “unrelenting personal effort” as “instrumental” in producing a botulinum antitoxin for soldiers in the Persian Gulf. In 1995, the State Department requested him by name to serve as Chief Inspector of the UN’s biological weapons team in Baghdad. Iraq’s hidden biological weapons program came to light during his tenure, and he returned that December on behalf of the UN to shut down Iraq’s facilities. The UN later wrote “LTC Brown made an enormous contribution to international biological arms control.”

Rather than uproot his family for assignments that could have advanced his career, he chose to stay based in Frederick. He retired from the Army with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1998 and returned to Fort Detrick as a civilian scientist, helping for another 17 years to bring new vaccines and medical products to approval.

Ed was a serious man with a scientist’s eye and a dry sense of humor. He once defended his dad jokes by proudly sharing a scientific study on them with his family. During a polar vortex, his son joked that it was still 439 degrees above absolute zero, and Ed wryly corrected him: it was actually 478. Every night at dinner in the 1990s, the family television was tuned to The News Hour on PBS, never a drama or a sitcom. He read history rather than fiction and traveled to see it for himself. He stood in the room at Bretton Woods where the postwar monetary agreement was signed, sought out Steinbeck’s friend Ed Ricketts’s old lab next to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and recently toured Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater masterpiece in Mill Run, Pa.

Ed was always working on something, and he could figure anything out with a YouTube video and some intuition. He also taught his sons to work early. When they were boys, he drafted them to help build a rock wall at the family’s home in Frederick. It felt like hard labor at the time, but Benjamin now credits it for the persistence he has today.

Later, when either son had a project, Ed arrived with his tools and a plan. He trenched drains, installed a mini-split, rebuilt fences, hung mailboxes, and assembled furniture. When the family gathered, he would announce that “the Ed Brown shade tree mechanic shop” was open for business.

Ed loved the South Carolina Lowcountry and its waterfront. Buying a waterfront home in 2017 on Habersham Creek in Beaufort fulfilled a lifelong dream for Ed and Mary Gale. From their dock he regularly sent his family sunset photos at high tide and once reported dolphins heading out on the falling tide, close enough that he could hear them breathe.

Over the past year, as Mary Gale put it, “Eddie loves his wildflowers now.” In Frederick he planted a flower bed, along with tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and other vegetables in a set of commemorative America 250 five-gallon buckets, which he distributed to family before his last trip south to Beaufort. This past summer he happily picked wildflowers and played for hours on end with his granddaughter Hannah whenever they were together.

Ed expected a great deal of all his grandchildren, sometimes to their frustration, but he worked tirelessly to support and celebrate them. He spent hours on the phone with registrars helping Cole navigate the process to get his college degree. When Lilly graduated from high school in 2025, he hosted her celebration dinner and wrote her English teacher a note of thanks. When Hannah was born, he moved in to walk the dogs, cook dinner, patch drywall, and measure the nursery for wallpaper; as he put it, “we’re here to help.” He adored her, and he was looking forward to meeting her little sister, Alexandra, due later this month.

Ed believed in knowing your neighbors and in going “the second mile.” In Beaufort, he served for many years as president of the Victoria Place Homeowners Association and was recently elected president of the Liberal Men of the Lowcountry Investment Club. He was civically active, attending events and rallies in defense of the American republic he believed in so much.

After completing treatment for prostate cancer in late 2025, Ed was as active as ever. On the day he died, he joined a conference call with members of his investment club, talked with contractors about repairs to the house, and worked on home improvement projects of his own.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Mary Gale Brown; his son, Christopher Brown, and his wife, Christin, of Frederick, MD, and their children, Cole Foflygen and Lilly Brown; his son, Benjamin Brown, and his wife, Elizabeth DeGele, of Annapolis, MD, their daughter, Hannah Brown, and a second daughter, Alexandra, expected later this month; his brothers, Richard Brown (Susie Bid) and Cleve Brown (Anne); and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Charles Robert Brown.

A funeral service took place at noon, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Anderson Funeral Home in Beaufort, S.C. Following the service, interment with military honors took place at Beaufort National Cemetery.