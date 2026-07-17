Letters to the Editor: When the cat’s away …

The old saying “When the cat’s away the mice will play,” is taking on real world and frightening political significance today.

Since Trump won the presidency, rather than offering a reasonable opposition plan (let alone one that makes any sense), the mainstream Democrat party (the Cats) have focused 100% of their attention on opposing anything he does, says or proposes for the betterment of our country.

In doing so, they have created a political vacuum that has allowed the insidious and growing Social Democrat wing of their party (the Mice) to gain more and more control. This of course is not good … for them or for America. The “Cats” claim it’s all OK, invoking the “big tent” party reasoning, which I challenge by simply asking: “If your party were your body would you gladly invite a potentially lethal disease to invade it?” Not likely.

Wake up, Cats … you need to do better than this … for your own sake and for the sake of our Democracy.

Loyal opposition has always been a hallmark of our political process but where you’re headed with your Mischief of Mice (and, yes, that’s the collective noun for a group of mice) is contrary to what has made us great for 250 years.

— Frank Wainwright, St. Helena Island

Join the real patriots

I agree with Mr. Dickson that 47’s picture should not be on U.S. currency. Actually, why do we need a $250 bill? Who’s going to make change? But that’s not the point.

And yes FDR was a great president! What I take issue with is your last paragraph. “…because whatever else [he] is, he is an American patriot.” Once again a Republican implies that 47 has a lot of faults which are too many to enumerate, but then finishes with the good guy baloney. You can’t be mostly a bad guy and still, in some way, be a good guy. It’s like saying a wife beater isn’t really bad because the wife still has most of her teeth left and she can still see out of one of her eyes.

In this day and time a real Patriot is not a nationalist. In the current world situation we should be promoting our allies, and America should be proud that we have been the world leader in defense (not war), health and economics. It is also hard to believe a patriot, while serving as the people’s president, could increase his wealth by billions of dollars and run our deficit up by trillions.

So Mr. Dickson tell us why you think he is a patriot. Is it because he started a war that has yielded no gain for us or the rest of the world? Or went after immigration using gestapo-like tactics? Or because he has appointed unqualified people to serve in the most important roles in our government? Or because he wants his name on buildings and institutions?

Or because the only campaign promise he has kept was pardoning the non patriots of January 6 fame? Or because he wants to attack and seize an ally (think Greenland)? Or because he has really weaponized the DOJ to go after his personal antagonizers?

He’s not just tearing down the White House, he is tearing down our country. And on and on. You need to open your eyes just a little wider and step over the line and join the real patriots.

— Bob Lewis, Port Royal