Letters to the Editor: Remembering Sen. Graham

My mama always said if you can’t say something nice about someone, don’t say anything at all. Apparently Carol Lucas never heard this proverb despite saying that she was of the generation that “stands pretty staunchly behind the notion that one does not speak ill of the dead.”

Then she began lambasting Sen. Lindsey Graham even before he had been laid to rest. She wrote that he had abandoned the qualities that once made him worthy of respect due to his being a “willing participant” in supporting Donald Trump.

Ironically, like Ms. Lucas, the President has never been shy about breaking traditional norms of etiquette and respect in being critical of public figures after their death. When Robert Mueller, the FBI special counsel died, Trump posted on social media writing “Good, I’m glad he’s dead – he can no longer hurt innocent people.”

My mama had another saying – “It takes one to know one.”

— Jim Palmer, Beaufort

Don’t let a camel in our tent

In response to Tim Wood’s “edgy, nervous” column (Aug. 13, The Island News), I’m guided by the teaching of an old mentor who, when I was about to form a business alliance with a company with a less than stellar reputation, wisely warned me to be careful because “once a camel gets his nose in your tent, you have a camel in your tent!” Let that sink in.

Mr. Woods attempts to convince us that with the “new DSA” we have nothing to worry about because Democratic Socialism “by definition” is not a threat but merely a kindly, alt form of government not to be confused with Communism. Well, that might be true in several Scandinavian countries but those countries are Capitalist driven Democracies (that provides the funding for their social programs).

This is not what the folks in the “new DSA” espouse. These radicals not only want to abolish Capitalism and nationalize all corporations, they support the total dismantling of our government structure – starting with our 1st, 2nd and 3rd Amendment rights – replacing it with a fantasy structure that concentrates power into a new “house of elected officials” who then appoint our leadership and court system.

Once in power and, if the above is true, it’s not inconceivable they would willingly use the heavy-handed tactics learned and employed so successfully during COVID to mute dissent and punish enemies “of the State.” Who knows … they may decide elections are no longer necessary! Sounding like the path to Communism to me, Tim.

So, in November when you vote just be careful of “letting the camel in our tent.”

— Frank Wainwright, Saint Helena Island

How many times are you willing to be fooled?

Why did Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, donate almost $300 million to Donald Trump’s election campaign in 2024? A quote from political commentator Brian Allen comes to mind:

“When the American empire finally collapses, historians won’t be stunned by the greed of the elite. They’ll be stunned by the loyalty of the poor. The working class didn’t just vote against their own interests. They worshipped the billionaires robbing them. They slashed their own benefits, gutted their own healthcare, and cheered while the rich wrote off private jets as tax deductions. Not because it helped them, but because they were told it would hurt someone else. And that, right there, is how you rig a democracy without ever breaking a single law.”

In 2024, Musk’s donation, and the donations of other billionaires, were used to flood the airwaves with misleading attack ads against Trump’s opponent. And these billionaires plan to do it again in the 2026 midterms. They hope to persuade voters like you that the wealthy elite and their chosen candidates somehow have your best interests at heart.

If you’ve fallen for their rhetoric in the past, you have to ask yourself: “How many times am I willing to be fooled?”

— Peter Birschbach, Port Royal

Displacement in a different light

In fluid mechanics, displacement is when an object pushes water or another fluid out of the way when it is placed inside. Lately, as I’ve become more involved in local government, my thoughts have centered on displacement in a different light. Not water … people.

Local conversations highlight the importance of preserving Beaufort’s trees, marshes, and historic homes, but those exchanges fail to convey the significance of perhaps our most vital asset: the people who make Beaufort what it is.

The people who grew up saying, “yes ma’am” and “no sir.” The people raised to speak to everyone when they enter a room and wave to strangers to make them feel welcome and acknowledged.

That didn’t happen by accident.

It took parents, grandparents, neighbors, teachers, churches, and coaches. It took being on a first-name basis with the firefighters and police officers … it took a village.

I didn’t realize how special that was until I left. When I lived in Los Angeles, people literally thought I was “hiding bodies somewhere” because I was so polite and respectful. But to me, that was just normal. That’s how I was raised.

That’s Beaufort.

Lately in Beaufort, growth has been happening to us, but not with us. The question isn’t just what we’re building. The question is: “What are we displacing?”

Because if we keep pricing out the teachers, the restaurant workers, the nurses, the young families, the police officers we went to school with, the firefighters who coached us, and the people who were raised here on these values, who takes their place?

Preserving Beaufort isn’t just about protecting a place; it’s about protecting the spirit of the people who made it worth preserving in the first place.

— Jared Madison is a Beaufort-based writer, civic researcher, community advocate, and the founder of Nexus Engineering, a civic research and technology company focused on urban systems, public policy, and developing practical solutions that help local governments better serve and communicate with their communities. He serves on the Downtown Advisory Board, the Board of Directors of the Pat Conroy Literary Center, and writes for Lowcountry Weekly. He is running for City Council.

Beaufort has a racetrack

Did you know that Beaufort has a racetrack? Check out Carteret Street between Bay Street and Bellamy Curve. Northbound Carteret Street is usually very congested during rush hours due to frequent bridge closings. Don’t even come near the area on Friday afternoons.

Here is what happens on the racetrack. First, northbound traffic stops for several miles on Lady’s Island because of the bridge. The bridge opens, finally. Everyone is in a big hurry.

The traffic signal at Carteret and Craven streets remains on green for several minutes to let the backlog of traffic through. This has the effect of enabling everyone to increase speeds through that intersection to 30 to 40 mph. No need to slow down. There is a 25 mph speed limit sign 1½ blocks away but who pays attention to that?

On the other side of Carteret going south, … well, that side usually moves at a snail’s pace most of the time with traffic at a standstill whenever the bridge is closed, so no worries about speeding there.

It is hazardous for cars trying to cross four lanes of traffic on Carteret Street from side streets going east or west. If you are a pedestrian, you have to watch for cars not only speeding, but running yellow lights.

The racetrack could be eliminated with a simple change so that the time for red lights (stop) would be equal on both sides. This would increase the length of time traffic moves through the intersection but it would be safer for cars and pedestrians.

Am I the only person who has noticed this problem? I don’t have much hope of any change but this letter is worth a try.

— Terry Gibson, Beaufort