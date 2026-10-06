Beaufort man, 25, dies after accidental shooting on Salem Road

Robert McLeod died at Beaufort Memorial Hospital shortly after Sunday afternoon shooting at Garden Oaks Apartments

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

A 25-year-old Beaufort man died Sunday afternoon after what police say was an accidental shooting at an apartment complex on Salem Road.

Officers with the Beaufort Police Department responded to Garden Oaks Apartments, 2000 Salem Road, at approximately 3:51 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, following a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening injury and immediately began providing lifesaving aid.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Robert McLeod, 25, of Beaufort.

McLeod died at Beaufort Memorial Hospital at 4:40 p.m. Oct. 4 from a gunshot wound, according to Beaufort County Chief Deputy Coroner Shane Bowers.

Beaufort Police said its preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was accidental and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Police have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including how the firearm was discharged or whether anyone else was present at the time.

The Beaufort Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Beaufort Police Department at 843-524-2777.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Beaufort County through the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-844-TIPSBFT (1-844-847-7238).

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.