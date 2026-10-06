Democratic gubernatorial candidate Johnson coming to Beaufort

Johnson to speak at Oct. 24 Indivisible Beaufort meeting on Lady’s Island

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Democratic candidate for South Carolina governor Jermaine Johnson will make a campaign stop in Beaufort later this month, speaking at a meeting of Indivisible Beaufort on Lady’s Island.

Johnson is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Grace Chapel AME Church, 10 Holly Hall Road. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Johnson, a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, has served in the General Assembly since 2022. According to information provided by Indivisible Beaufort, Johnson will discuss his campaign and his vision for the future of South Carolina during the meeting.

Johnson was raised in Hopkins and played professional basketball overseas before returning to South Carolina. He later founded the New Economic Beginnings Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on helping people develop skills and access resources intended to help them succeed.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston and a Ph.D. from Northcentral University.

Johnson is running for governor alongside lieutenant governor candidate Sam Skardon.

The Oct. 24 appearance comes as candidates across South Carolina campaign ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.