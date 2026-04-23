October 14, 1944 — April 15, 2026

Wellington, Fla.

Judith Ray Parichy, born Oct. 14, 1944, in Chattanooga, Tenn., passed away peacefully on April 15, 2026 in Wellington, Fla.

She was the daughter of Corinne and James Haley, also of Chattanooga. Judy attended Girls Preparatory School (GPS) and later the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In 1964, she married William Allen Ray and began a life centered on family, faith, and community. After time in New Hampshire and Virginia, they ultimately settled in Wayne, Pa., where Judy raised her family and built a close-knit community of friends that remained with her throughout her life.

After her children were grown, Judy returned to her studies with characteristic determination, earning a bachelor’s degree in English from Villanova University, followed by a Master of Divinity. She was ordained in the Episcopal Church and began serving as a deacon at St. Gabriel’s Church in Philadelphia in 1992, where she devoted more than a decade to her congregation and ministry.

In addition to providing spiritual direction, Judy was a gifted preacher and delivered sermons that mattered to her congregation. She didn’t shy away from challenging topics and always spoke from the heart.

Judy’s life was defined by deep faith and love for her family. She especially cherished time spent with her seven grandchildren, many of those memories in Eagles Mere, Pa., a place that brought her great joy.

She had a deep and abiding love for animals, especially her beloved Labrador, Abby, and was known for her fondness for anything sweet, but especially Cool Whip.

In 2004, Judy married Jerry Parichy and they moved to Beaufort, S.C., embraced a new chapter together, formed close friendships, and spent cherished time on the waters of Broomfield Creek, which she so loved.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her children, Christopher Ray and his wife Carrie, and Tracy Tucker and her husband Giles; her grandchildren, Catherine, Laura, and Haley Ray; Will Tucker and his wife Claire; Haley Gifford and her husband Kyle; Nancy Tucker; and Taylor Tucker; and her great-granddaughter, Frances. She is also survived by her siblings, Joan Frierson and her husband Dan, Janice Fortune, and James Haley and his wife Margaret Anne, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Judy lived with Parkinson’s disease for many years, meeting it with quiet strength, a positive spirit, and a steady focus on what lay ahead. She loved deeply and generously, leaving a lasting imprint on all who knew her, and will be remembered for her unwavering faith, her fierce love for her family, and the warmth and joy she brought to everyday life.