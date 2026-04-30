Johnson Creek Tavern hosts ‘Dollar Pull Down’ – Raises $8,000 for Honor Flight Savannah

Staff Reports



What started as dollar bills blanketing the walls and ceiling of a Lowcountry tavern ended with an $8,000 donation to veterans. On Saturday, April 25, 2026, volunteers from the local Marine Corps’ Single Marine and Sailor Program joined Honor Flight Savannah for the fourth Dollar Pull Down at Johnson Creek Tavern since 2018, removing, sorting, and counting $1 bills from two dining rooms over three hours. The final tally came to $7,451 before tavern owner Jay Lloyd rounded it up to an even $8,000. Honor Flight Savannah is a volunteer organization that raises funds to fly veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit their nation’s war memorials.

Volunteers through the local Marine Corps' "Single Marine and Sailor Program” pose for a photo during the “Dollar Pull Down” on Saturday, April 25, 2026. For the fourth time since 2018, the "Dollar Pull Down" will benefit Honor Flight Savannah, a volunteer group who raises money to pay for veterans to travel to Washington, D.C., to see their nation's war memorials. Photo courtesy of Gladys Tut Dollar bills cover the walls and ceiling at Johnson Creek Tavern before being removed on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News Volunteers from the local Marine Corps’ Single Marine and Sailor Program and Honor Flight Savannah removed, sorted, and counted $1 bills from two dining rooms at Johnson Creek Tavern on Saturday, April 25, 2026, totaling $7,451. Tavern owner Jay Lloyd rounded up the amount, resulting in an $8,000 donation after the three-hour effort. Photo courtesy of James Weiskopf Volunteers from the local Marine Corps’ Single Marine and Sailor Program and Honor Flight Savannah removed, sorted, and counted $1 bills from two dining rooms at Johnson Creek Tavern on Saturday, April 25, 2026, totaling $7,451. Tavern owner Jay Lloyd rounded up the amount, resulting in an $8,000 donation after the three-hour effort. Photo courtesy of James Weiskopf Dollar bills cover the walls and ceiling at Johnson Creek Tavern before being removed on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News