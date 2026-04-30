Staff Reports
What started as dollar bills blanketing the walls and ceiling of a Lowcountry tavern ended with an $8,000 donation to veterans. On Saturday, April 25, 2026, volunteers from the local Marine Corps’ Single Marine and Sailor Program joined Honor Flight Savannah for the fourth Dollar Pull Down at Johnson Creek Tavern since 2018, removing, sorting, and counting $1 bills from two dining rooms over three hours. The final tally came to $7,451 before tavern owner Jay Lloyd rounded it up to an even $8,000. Honor Flight Savannah is a volunteer organization that raises funds to fly veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit their nation’s war memorials.
Johnson Creek Tavern hosts ‘Dollar Pull Down’ – Raises $8,000 for Honor Flight Savannah
Staff Reports