His awesomeness was contagious: Club Karate owner reflects on decades as friend of Chuck Norris

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Long before the internet turned Chuck Norris into a punchline, he was something else entirely to the people who worked alongside him.

For Chuck Elias, who owns and operates Club Karate on Lady’s Island and has spent decades training within Norris’ system – including helping to run one of his international tournaments in Las Vegas – that version of Norris never quite matched the larger-than-life image.

“He never was on a pedestal,” Elias said. “He was one of the gang.”

Norris, the martial artist and actor best known for Walker, Texas Ranger, died March 19 at 86 after a medical emergency in Hawaii, prompting tributes from fans around the world.

He rose to fame through a string of action films in the 1980s before becoming a household name on television, where his stoic, disciplined persona helped define an era of action storytelling.

But in Beaufort County, the memories are more personal and in at least one case, a little misunderstood.

Despite a long-standing local belief that Norris once trained or operated a school in Beaufort, Elias said that’s not the case.

“He’s never owned a school in Beaufort,” Elias said.

Norris did visit the area once in the late 1960s for a demonstration at Beaufort High School and had planned to return in 2020, Elias said, but that trip was canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down travel and events.

The connection here, instead, runs through people like Elias, who built their careers inside Norris’ system and carried it forward in places like Port Royal and now, Lady’s Island.

A test he never forgot

Elias’ connection to Norris began in 1983, during a black belt test that still stands out more than four decades later.

There were three candidates.

Thirteen people on the board.

And Norris himself running the test.

After hours of evaluation, the candidates were given time to hydrate and then sent into a four-hour workout.

“I don’t know where I got the energy to do it,” Elias said. “There’s no way you could say no.”

Two of the three candidates quit before it was over.

Elias didn’t.

“That was my first encounter with him,” he said. “And he is a real deal.”

“That was his track”

Over the years, Elias saw Norris in settings most fans never would – conventions, training sessions, long days inside crowded Las Vegas convention halls filled with instructors and students from around the world.

And he never rushed those interactions.

“If you got caught in the elevator with him, by the time you got off, he would know all your family members, your pet’s name,” Elias said. “He thoroughly enjoyed talking to people.”

Sometimes, that meant slowing things down in unexpected ways.

Elias and others would walk Norris back to his room, not because he needed protection from anyone else, but because he needed protection from himself.

If someone recognized him along the way, Elias said, Norris would stop every time.

“He would stop and sign it and have a full-on conversation,” Elias said.

At one point, Elias joked about the unofficial role he and others had taken on.

“That’s nice to have on my resume,” he said with a laugh. “Chuck Norris’ bodyguard.”

Keeping him moving became the real challenge.

“That was his track,” he added. “Interacting with people.”

Not the version people think they know

For many, Norris existed as something closer to folklore – the action hero who couldn’t be hurt, the subject of endless one-liners.

Even in the hours after news of his death spread, those jokes resurfaced online.

Norris knew them and embraced them.

“He liked them. He laughed with them,” Elias said.

But the version Elias knew wasn’t built on exaggeration.

“He was all about making people better,” he said.

The moments that stayed

The stories Elias carries aren’t the ones most people would expect.

At a fundraiser in Florida, he was walking his young daughter – who was about 4 years old at the time – through a breezeway outside a gym when Norris approached from the other direction.

He stopped.

“Oh my gosh, she’s so beautiful. Can I hug her?” Norris said.

He picked her up, hugged her, and kept going.

“That’s something that just burns in my memory,” Elias said.

There were other moments, too, ones that never made headlines.

He stood beside Norris in a wedding, serving as best man while Norris gave away the bride. He visited Norris’ home in Navasota, Texas, for training and events.

He spent years helping run tournaments that brought competitors from around the world together.

Through all of it, one thing stayed consistent.

“I was not a special person. I was a lucky person,” Elias said.

A legacy that keeps moving

Today, Elias continues to teach on Lady’s Island, where students as young as 4 line up on the mat to begin training.

The lessons he learned from Norris still shape the way he runs his school, not just in how students move, but in how they carry themselves.

“Because of him, my life was changed,” Elias said. “It made me a better person physically, spiritually and mentally.”

That influence doesn’t stop with him.

“I got to pass that on to other people,” he said.

“Totally blown away”

Elias first heard Norris was in the hospital from a parent at his studio.

A quick phone call reassured him everything was fine.

So, when the news came the next morning, it didn’t feel real.

“I was totally blown away,” Elias said.

“I still haven’t wrapped my mind around it.”

More than a legend

For many, Norris will remain the larger-than-life figure.

For Elias, the memory is something else.

“The world lost a legend today,” he said. “More than that, one of the finest human beings I know.”

And in a studio on Lady’s Island – where young students bow onto the mat and begin again – that influence is still moving, passed from one generation to the next.

The man most people knew as a legend lives on there in quieter ways, in discipline, in routine, and in the expectation that showing up and doing the work still matters.

“His awesomeness is contagious.”

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.