Hilton Head Humane Pets of the Week

All pets at Hilton Head Humane’s Hilton Head Campus at 10 Humane Way have their shots and are spayed or neutered. Call 843-6681-8686 or email adoptions@hhhumane.org.

Brioche

Meet Brioche, a 2-month-old Husky mix with crystal-blue eyes that stop people in their tracks. He’s the kind of pup who looks at the world like it’s all one big playground, and honestly… he’s not wrong. Brioche is searching for a family who’s ready to embrace puppyhood — the zoomies, the cuddles, the training, and the joy of watching him grow.

Clarabelle

Clarabelle is a 4-year-old Lab/Hound mix who has perfected the art of being everything you love in a dog, all wrapped into one sweet, soulful package. She’s the kind of companion who greets every day with a wagging tail, a gentle heart, and a hopeful look that says, “What adventure are we going on today?”

Marion

Meet Marion, a 2-year-old, 42-pound black and white Terrier mix with a heart as big as her playful spirit. Curious about everything and everyone, she explores the world with bright eyes and the most expressive ears you’ve ever seen. She gets along wonderfully with other dogs and has a truly great temperament, making her an easy companion to fall in love with.

Mr. Valentine

Mr. Valentine is a charming 3-year-old gentleman with a heart as soft as his fur. He’s gentle, easygoing, and full of love — the kind of cat who makes a home feel warmer just by being in it. With his handsome tuxedo markings and his tender personality, Mr. Valentine is ready to be someone’s perfect match.

Dodge

Dodge is a 6-month-old grey tabby is fast on his paws and even quicker to steal your heart. He’s playful, curious, and always ready for his next adventure. Come meet this striped charmer and let him zoom right into your life.

Larree

Meet Larree, an 11-month-old black male cat with sleek good looks and a playful spark in his eyes. He’s right at that perfect age where kitten energy meets emerging maturity, giving you the best of both worlds. Beneath the cool exterior is a sweet, social boy who loves interaction and thrives on companionship.