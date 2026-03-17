PAL Pets of the Week

All pets at Palmetto Animal League at 56 Riverwalk in Okatie have their shots and are spayed or neutered. Call 843-645-1725.

Grady

Grady is a very handsome grey doodle that arrived at our shelter with his fur badly matted and it was clear he hadn’t been properly cared for in quite some time. Grady is the kind of dog who forms meaningful bonds with the people who are patient with him and understand he has had a hard upbringing. He would do best in a home with a fenced-in backyard and a family who is willing to give him the time, love, and attention he needs to settle in and feel secure. For more info, call PAL at 843-645-1725 or email Info@PalmettoAnimalLeague.org.

Jennie

At only a year old, Jennie has had a less than ideal upbringing. She came to Palmetto Animal League with her fur completely matted and it was evident she had been neglected. After receiving care with our medical staff she finally feels, and looks, like a brand new dog. It still takes time and patience for her to be fully comfortable around new people, but she would thrive in a home that has the ability to let her move at her own pace, and in no time she will be the perfect companion. For more info, call PAL at 843-645-1725 or email Info@PalmettoAnimalLeague.org.

Yule

Yule is a 5-month-old boy who enjoys playing and spending time with other cats. He can be a little shy with people at first, but with patience and kindness he slowly learns to trust. Once he feels safe, Yule’s sweet and playful personality makes him a wonderful companion waiting for the right home. For more info, call PAL at 843-645-1725 or email Info@PalmettoAnimalLeague.org.

Bonkers

Bonkers is a gentle, reserved tabby boy with a striking white mask and legs and the kind of big, soulful eyes that quietly ask for kindness. He’s an adult cat who carries himself with a soft, thoughtful presence—never demanding, always observing, and slowly letting you see the sweetness beneath his shy exterior. He’s looking for a home where he can settle in at his own pace, feel safe, and know he’s truly treasured. For more info, call PAL at 843-645-1725 or email Info@PalmettoAnimalLeague.org.

Sassy

A 5-year-old girl who prefers the quiet things in life since the passing of her loving owner, Sassy thrives in a calm environment where she can feel comfortable enough to show her true personality. She is a very loving girl who just needs someone to give her a second chance. For more info, call PAL at 843-645-1725 or email Info@PalmettoAnimalLeague.org.

Sydney

Sydney is a beautiful 1-year-old long-haired tabby with a sweet personality to match her looks. She loves cuddling up for affection and will happily accept plenty of treats from her favorite people. If you’re looking for a gentle, loving companion, Sydney would be thrilled to curl up and be part of your home. For more info, call PAL at 843-645-1725 or email Info@PalmettoAnimalLeague.org.