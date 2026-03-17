DoD’s TAP Program essential to successful separation from the military, future success, Part 4

By Larry Dandridge

Ths article is the fourth in a series of four about how the Department of Defense’s Transition Assistance Programs (TAP) are essential for a successful separation from the military and a key to future success.

US Navy (Continued)

NAVY Transition Tools are found at the Navy TAPS webpage links for:

The DoD 2015 TAP Curriculum titled “Managing Your Transition,” https://bit.ly/3P502Jl.

The DoD/Navy FY24 Pre-Separation Presentation, https://bit.ly/4bsimnb.

The Navy Assessment Profiler, https://onetinterestprofiler.org.

CNIC Transition guidance, https://bit.ly/4cRotns.

DMDC TAP Online Access, https://bit.ly/4bpqq7Z.

Navy TAP Counselor Tool, https://bit.ly/4sU46uC.

TAP Military Leaders/Sailors Guide, https://tapevents.mil/courses/363.

TAP Self-Assessment Worksheet, https://www.dodtap.mil/dodtap/app/resources.

TAP Course/CRS Requirements, https://bit.ly/4sU4aum.

FY24 TAP Navy Reserve Benefits Brief, https://bit.ly/3PFUsNv.

Navy Continuum of Service Video, https://bit.ly/4t9pxYL.

NAVY TAPS website helpful links include:

What do you want to do for a living? Webpage, https://www.mynextmove.org/vets/. Sailors can search careers with keywords, browse careers by industry, and use their military skills to get suggested civilian careers at this site and find links to VETERANS.GOV (the DOL site), The National Resource Directory, eBenefits, VA Careers and Employment, and APRENTICESHIPUSA (Apprenticeship Job Finder at https://www.apprenticeship.gov/apprenticeship-job-finder).

Links to DoDI 1332.35 TAP for Military, 26 Sep 2019.

OPNAVINST 1900.2D TAP, 1 May 2023.

Sailors needing career, or pay, or personnel help should call MyNavy Career Center at 883-330-MNCC (6622) or 901-874-6622. The Navy Personnel Command address is 5720 Integrity Drive, Attention: PERS or BUPERS, Millington, TN 38055-0000.

US Air Force

The USAF TAP information is available at https://bit.ly/4lB6B2m. Service members can receive assistance with completing transition requirements by contacting the closest Military and Family Readiness Center. The closest installation is available at https://installations.militaryonesource.mil/. The webpage includes: (1) Initial Counseling details, (2) Pre-Separation Counseling, (3) TAP Core Curriculum, (4) Two-Day Tracks, (5) CAPSTONE, and (6) Goals and Background.

The USAF TAP webpage provides the following resources: 1) Commander Fact Sheet-TAP 2023; 2) CRS & CAPSTONE; 3) DAF IPT 2023 Optional Longer; 4) DODI1332.35_AF136-3037; 5) Individual Transition Plan 2022; 6) TAP Participant Assessment Flyer; 7) TAP Roadmap RSVD 2-28; 8) TAP RoadmapV2, and 9) TAP Online Resources.

The following Online Courses are available at the USAF TAPS webpage https://www.tapevents.mil/courses: 1) Employment Fundamentals of Career Transition; 2) Financial Planning for Transition; 3) Managing Your (MY) Transition; 4) Military Occupational Code Crosswalk; 5) VA Benefits and Services, and Wounded Warrior/Caregiver — online Employment Fundamentals of Career Transition (EFCT).

US Coast Guard

The USCG TAP information is available at https://bit.ly/3Nt0aBQ. Coast Guard Members are required to begin the transition process 365 days prior to separation/retirement and must complete the following mandatory components: 1) Self-assessment; 2) Individual initial counseling; 3) Pre-separation Counseling; and 4) TAP, encompassing the core curriculum. USCG members must contact the Regional Work-Life Transition Coordinator to begin their transition.

USCG TAP Components include:

1. Mandatory Initial Counseling (IC)/self-assessment to be completed 365 days or more before release from active duty.

2. Mandatory Pre-Separation Counseling at least 365 days or more before release from active duty. Updated Pre-Separation Guides/Presentations are available under Transition Tools.

3. Mandatory TAP Core Curriculum, includes:

Attendance at DHS Transition Day, Managing My Transition, Military Occupation Code crosswalk, and Financial Planning,

Veterans Administration Benefits and Service brief, and

DOL’s One-day Employment Fundamentals of Transition.

4. Selection of Two-Day Track: Those assessed with Tier I and II may be waived from participating in the track requirement. However, they may attend a track if they desire. Tier III personnel must select at least one of the following tracks: a) Employment Track: Employment Workshop; b) Education Track: Managing Your Education; c) Vocational Track: Career/Credential Exploration; or d) Entrepreneurship Track: Boots to Business.

5. Mandatory CAPSTONE event. Must be completed no later than 90 days before separation. If a Coast Guard member is unable to contact the Transition Manager or needs assistance, they should contact the Headquarters Transition Assistance Manager, Mr. Rodney Whaley, at 202-475-5158 or by email at Rodney.B.Whaley@uscg.mil.

All required TAP core courses and additional Transition courses are available on TAPevents.mil. If completing online courses, ensure you are connected with the HSWL Regional Transition Manager to complete the required work.

The USCG TAP webpage includes the following information:

1. Individual Transition Plan Deliverables. Learn more at https://bit.ly/4sd2BaB.

2. Career Readiness Standards (CRS). Learn more at https://bit.ly/4sq5C7y.

3. Contact Your Transition/Relocation Manager. Learn more at https://bit.ly/47CtPzf.

4. Transition TAP Tool Kit. Learn more at https://bit.ly/4uxNni1.

5. Transition Assistance Program (TAP) Resources, which includes external links to:

DOL American Job Centers, DOL Employment Workshop Participant Guide/Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS), DOL Gold Card Certificate,

Hero2Hired (H2H), Joint Knowledge Online, The Small Business Administration, SBA Veterans Business Outreach Centers, US Department of Veterans Affairs, VA E-Benefits, Federal Benefits for Veterans and Dependents, VA, Veterans Services, and Veterans Success,

CG Support – Toll Free 1 855-247-8778, DoD TAP, Americas Relocation Home Services, Association for Servcie Disabled Veterans (ASDV), Center for Women Veterans, FHA, Helmets to Hardhats, Hiring Our Heroes,

Joint Service Transcript, Military Spouse Career Center, MOAA, National Family Association, National Resource Directory, Non-Commissioned Officers Association (NCOA), O*NET Online, Service2school (S2S), Sustainable Communities Hot Report,

TRICARE for Life, US Census Bureau, Veterans’ Employment Center, World Chamber of Commerce, and the following Career websites: Beyond, CareerBuilder, Monster.com. True Careers, and USA Jobs.

US Space Force

The U.S. Space Force TAP information is available at https://bit.ly/4s8mgbQ. The Space Force TAP webpage provides TAP information at https://bit.ly/4uzytI2.

Space Force members can receive assistance by contacting the closest Militay and Family Readiness Center. The closest installation can be found at https://installations.militaryonesource.mil/. The Space Force TAP webpage includes the following information: 1) Initial Counseling details; 2) Pre-Separation Counseling; 3) TAP Core Curriculum; 4) Two-Day Tracks; 5) CAPSTONE; and 6) Goals and Background.

The Space Force TAP webpage also provides 1) Commander Fact Sheet-TAP 2023; 2) CRS_AND_CAPSTONE; 3) DAF IPT 2023 Optional Longer; 4) DODI1332.35_AF136-3037; 5) Individual Transition Plan 2022; 6) TAP Participant Assessment Flyer; 7) TAP Roadmap RSVD 2-28; 8) TAP RoadmapV2; and 9) TAP Online Resources.

The following TAP Online Courses are available at the US Space Force TAPS webpage https://www.tapevents.mil/courses: 1) Employment Fundamentals of Career Transition; 2) Financial Planning for Transition; 3) Managing Your (MY) Transition; 4) Military Occupational Code (MOC) Crosswalk; 5) VA Benefits and Services, and Wounded Warrior and Caregiver — online Employment Fundamentals of Career Transition (EFCT).

Service members can receive assistance with completing transition requirements by contacting the closest Military and Family Readiness Center. The closest installation can be found at https://installations.militaryonesource.mil/.

This concludes the series of four articles on TAP.

Larry Dandridge is a Vietnam War wounded warrior, a combat and 100% service-connected disabled veteran, an ex-Enlisted Infantryman, an ex-Warrant Officer Pilot, and a retired Lt. Colonel. He is a former Veterans Service Officer, a Patient Adviser at the RHJ VA and Durham VA Medical Centers, a Fisher House Charleston Goodwill Ambassador, and the Veteran Benefits Advisor for the AUSA Coastal Carolina Chapter, MOPH Chapter, MOAA Triangle Chapter, and VFW Post 7383. Larry is also the author of the award-winning Blades of Thunder (Book One) and a contributing freelance writer with the Island News. Contact him at LDandridge@earthlink.net or 843-276-7164.