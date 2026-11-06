Halloween’s sweet arrival

Halloween at the Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center was marked with one arrival: baby girl Saylor was welcomed by parents Kennedy and Scott Poole of Beaufort at 12:18 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Her swaddle was crocheted by Merick Murdaugh, CST, and the rattle was crafted by Donna Mixon, LPN. Sea Island Quilters provided the quilt.