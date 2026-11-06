Halloween’s sweet arrival

Halloween at the Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center was marked with one arrival: baby girl Saylor was welcomed by parents Kennedy and Scott Poole of Beaufort at 12:18 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Her swaddle was crocheted by Merick Murdaugh, CST, and the rattle was crafted by Donna Mixon, LPN. Sea Island Quilters provided the quilt.

Photos courtesy of Charlotte Berkeley Photography

Halloween at the Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center was marked with one arrival: baby girl Saylor was welcomed by parents Kennedy and Scott Poole of Beaufort at 12:18 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Her swaddle was crocheted by Merick Murdaugh, CST, and the rattle was crafted by Donna Mixon, LPN. Sea Island Quilters provided the quilt. Photos courtesy of Charlotte Berkeley Photography