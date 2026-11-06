BA volleyball claims state title

The Beaufort Academy Lady Eagles volleyball team beat King’s Academy 3-1 in Sumter to take the SCISA 2A State Championship on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, in Sumter.

Celebrating after beating Kings Academy 3-1 and clinching the SCISA 2A Girls Volleyball State Championship, Eagles Hylton Whitley and Ava Richards embrace as Natalie Johnson, left, and Connolly Buis move in to the join celebration on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, in Sumter. The game scores 25-18, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18. Photo courtesy of Beaufort Academy
The Beaufort Academy Lady Eagles volleyball team beat King’s Academy 3-1 in Sumter to take the SCISA 2A State Championship on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, in Sumter. The team, pictured from left, included (front) Harper Havnaer, Naomi Puzzouli, Avery Brandt, (back) Head Coach Mackenzie Goins, Lily Gantt, Clara Buis, Harrison Simmons, Natalie Johnson, Ava Richards, Connolly Buis, Hylton Whitley, and Assistant Coach Abby Mitchell. Photo courtesy of Beaufort Academy