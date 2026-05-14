Grays Hill man arrested in connection with January shooting

By Mike McCombs

The Island News

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Gray’s Hill man in connection with a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of January 31, 2026.

Oliver Shamane Donaldson, Jr., 45, who was arrested Sunday, May 10, just before midnight, faces charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, breach of peace – aggravated in nature, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On Tuesday, May 5, BCSO deputies attempted to execute an arrest warrant and a search warrant at Donaldson’s residence, but Donaldson could not be located. The search warrant for evidence, however, was successfully completed.

Donaldson was released Monday, May 11, on $140,000 surety bond.

According to the BCSO, shortly after 2:40 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 31, the BCSO Communications center received reports of shots fired in the area of Conestoga Loop in Grays Hill. Deputies responded to the scene and were later notified that a gunshot victim walked up to the fire station in Grays Hill seeking assistance.

A 31-year-old female victim was suffering from a gunshot wound. Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene and transported the victim for treatment of her injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the lead investigator, Staff Sergeant Tunis, 843-255-3426.

Mike McCombs is the editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.