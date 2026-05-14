Beaufort County proposes flat tax rate as FY2027 budget priorities take shape

Third and final budget workshop outlines public safety spending, staffing requests, capital projects ahead of June votes

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Beaufort County officials are proposing a $203.3 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2027 that would keep the countywide millage rate unchanged while increasing spending on public safety, infrastructure and staffing needs across county government.

County Council received the latest update during its third and final budget workshop May 5, where Chief Financial Officer Pinky Harriott presented the county administrator’s recommended budget ahead of upcoming readings and a public hearing.

Over the course of multiple budget workshops this spring, council members have reviewed departmental requests, capital improvement projects, staffing needs and fire district budgets as the county works toward final adoption of the FY2027 budget in June.

No countywide tax increase proposed

The proposed budget keeps the county’s overall millage rate flat at 59.5 mills.

However, county officials are recommending shifts within that structure, increasing the portion allocated toward county operations while reducing millage tied to debt service, property debt and capital improvements. Under the proposal, county operations would rise from 47.2 mills to 51.1 mills.

Officials say rising property values are expected to generate additional revenue without increasing the overall tax rate.

According to the presentation, the estimated value of one mill in Beaufort County is projected to increase from approximately $2.98 million in FY2026 to $3.18 million in FY2027, generating an estimated $11.7 million increase in tax revenue.

The proposed general fund budget would increase from approximately $199.2 million in FY2026 to roughly $203.3 million in FY2027. Much of that increase comes from projected growth in ad valorem tax revenues, which are expected to rise from about $140.7 million to $162.4 million.

Public safety and infrastructure dominate spending

Public safety remains one of the county’s largest spending categories in the proposed budget.

The FY2027 proposal includes nearly $73 million in public safety spending, up from approximately $66.2 million in the current fiscal year.

Several large capital and equipment requests are tied to public safety operations, including approximately $2.48 million in vehicle requests for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office administrative division and roughly $1.28 million in vehicle requests for Emergency Medical Services.

The proposed Capital Improvement Program also includes several public safety-related projects, including:

A $1.5 million detention center gym conversion project;

A $620,000 cardiac monitor and defibrillator replacement project for EMS;

A $610,000 EMS headquarters renovation project;

Sheriff’s office technology upgrades;

A weapons range refurbishment project;

And approximately $1.1 million in helicopter hangar improvements for the sheriff’s office.

Public works spending would also increase under the proposal, rising from roughly $28.5 million to just over $31 million.

County departments seek additional staffing

The proposed budget includes requests for 35 new positions across county government.

Among the largest requests are:

Seven new positions for Parks and Recreation;

Three for Engineering;

Three for Public Works;

And three for Solid Waste and Recycling.

Additional staffing requests include positions in Animal Services, Probate Court, Facilities Management, Information Systems and Broadcasting.

The budget proposal also includes a 2% merit increase and a 1% cost-of-living adjustment for employees, along with retiree gap insurance estimated at approximately $109,000.

Long-term capital planning returns to forefront

County officials said the FY2027 proposal also marks the implementation of a four-year capital improvement plan intended to address long-standing facility, equipment and infrastructure needs throughout county government.

The county’s FY2027 Capital Improvement Program totals approximately $10.5 million across 19 projects.

Among the projects included are:

Renovations to the South Carolina Department of Public Health facility;

Parking improvements;

Road intersection upgrades on Lady’s Island;

Beaufort High School pool repairs;

Detention center improvements;

And technology upgrades for the sheriff’s office.

The proposal also includes projects tied to future transportation and development needs, including funding connected to the Jenkins Ferry embarkation parking project and Melrose parking and site improvements.

Fire districts present FY2027 budget requests

County Council also reviewed budget requests from several fire districts during the final workshop.

The Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire District proposed a FY2027 budget of approximately $9.78 million while keeping its total tax rate unchanged at 42.7 mills.

Burton Fire District proposed an approximately $8.17 million budget while maintaining its current total tax rate of 73 mills.

The Sheldon Fire District proposed increasing its operations millage rate from 38.3 mills to 39.6 mills as part of a proposed $2.3 million budget.

What happens next

The county’s budget process will continue through May and June before final adoption.

County Council is scheduled to hold first reading of the FY2027 budget ordinance May 26. A public hearing and second reading are scheduled for June 8, followed by third and final reading June 22.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.