Friends of Beaufort Library Book Sale returns this weekend

Staff reports

Once again, there will be a lot to choose from this year at the annual Friends of the Beaufort Library Book Sale this weekend at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park Pavilion.

The sale will follow the same format it has in the past.

From 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, the sale will be open only for members of the Friends of the Beaufort Library. Those interested at this time are free to join.

The sale will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday. Lauren Phifer of Columbia and Caroline Sanders of Beaufort look through the hundreds of books at the annual Friends of the Beaufort Library Book Sale at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Amber Hewitt/File/The Island News

Book prices have not changed, either. Hardbacks and audiobooks are $2 each, paperbacks are $1 each, and children’s books are two for $1. Specialty books are priced as marked.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the Friends of the Beaufort Library.

Friends of the Beaufort Library, Book Sale, Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, Pavilion, Hardbacks, audiobooks, paperbacks,