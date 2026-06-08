Feel your best on vacation by prioritizing wellness

Special to The Island News

Now that Memorial Day has passed, summer travel plans are in full swing.

It’s the time of year for vacations – think cruises, beach houses, timeshares, resorts and cross-country adventures. But just because there’s “PTO” and “OOO” on your schedule for the summer doesn’t mean that all your healthy habits from home should be thrown out the window.

Traveling – whether it’s the traveling itself or how you spend your vacation – can affect your stress levels, sleep pattern and diet.

So, how can you relax, unwind and make the most of your trip without sacrificing your health?

Keep stress to a minimum

Before you even board your plane this summer (and maybe even before you buy your ticket), feelings of stress might trickle into your travel plans.

“Traveling and changes to our regular routines can cause us to feel stressed, which can impact ourphysical health – especially for individuals with cardiovascular conditions,” said Tara Kay, PA-C, who sees patients with Beaufort Memorial Heart Specialists.

Stress can lead to high blood pressure, too. If you are taking medication for a heart condition, make sure to bring your medication and all related information when you travel.

If you’re feeling stress start to take over, take a few minutes to breathe deeply. Deep breaths can lower stress levels and blood pressure in the body and slow your heartbeat.

“Deep breathing techniques are a great way to lower stress levels in the moment,” Kay said. “If you’re traveling and feeling overwhelmed, take a moment to recharge.”

Mind your overindulgence …

Vacations are about getting away from your everyday routine, but that doesn’t mean completely forgoing your healthy habits when it comes to your diet.

On vacation, you may be eating foods that aren’t in your regular rotation – and you may be eating a lot more of them, too.

Plan ahead as much as possible; don’t plan to eat at restaurants every day for every meal. Not only does that make it hard to keep portion sizes in check and moderation at the forefront of your dietary choices, but it also may get expensive.

You’ll save money in the long run – and make healthier choices overall for you and your family – by planning to cook meals while on vacation.

… and your underindulgence

One of the most common illnesses to develop on vacation is dehydration.

It’s easy to lose track of your water intake while lounging in the sun on the beach or while navigating a bustling airport, but symptoms of dehydration can sneak up on you, such as:

Thirst and dry mouth

Headache

Muscle cramping

Fatigue

Dizziness

Depending on where you are traveling – and your mode of transportation – you may be at a higher risk of being dehydrated. A vacation where you’re spending ample time in the sun or consuming higher-than-normal amounts of alcohol can put you even more at risk.

Air travel is commonly known to cause dehydration, too, due to lower humidity levels in airplane cabins, which can add to changes such as avoiding drinking fluids to reduce bathroom trips. Prepare by packing a refillable water bottle, hydrating snacks (like fresh fruit or vegetables) and by taking advantage of any in-flight beverage services.

Sleep it off

A wide variety of factors may contribute to an off-kilter sleep pattern during your trip.

Your routine may be affected by factors such as jet lag, new or uncomfortable sleeping arrangements (for example, a smaller or more uncomfortable bed than you’re used to), diet changes, alcohol consumption, stress or anxiety.

If you’re traveling to a different time zone, consider training your body three nights before your trip by adjusting your bedtime to reflect your destination’s time zone. This can help combat jet lag upon your arrival.

Melatonin, a hormone produced by your body to regulate sleep, can also be used sparingly as a useful tool in giving your body the bedtime nudge it needs. If your schedule is haywire, taking this over-the-counter sleep aid can help your body produce natural melatonin and prepare your body for rest.

Use it carefully, though, warned Dr. Joseph DiMaria, a family medicine physician who sees patients at Beaufort Memorial Lowcountry Medical Group Primary Care.

“For adults, the usual recommended dosage is 0.5mg to 3mg, taken about one to two hours before bedtime,” he said. “But it can make you feel groggy the next morning, which isn’t ideal for vacation – effects vary by individual, but for some people, it can provide a little push when taken at the appropriate time to help you overcome jet lag.”