Doug Seifert wins Republican nomination for Beaufort County Sheriff

Veteran law enforcement officer defeats JoJo Woodward in primary race

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Doug Seifert has won the Republican primary for Beaufort County Sheriff, defeating challenger JoJo Woodward and securing a spot on the November ballot in the race to succeed longtime Sheriff P.J. Tanner.

According to unofficial results from the Beaufort County Office of Voter Registration and Elections, Seifert received 57.8% of the vote to Woodward’s 42.2%, with all precincts reporting Tuesday night, June 9.

The victory positions Seifert as the Republican nominee in what will be the first transition in leadership of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in nearly three decades. Tanner announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election, ending a tenure that began in 1998 after seven terms in office.

Speaking with The Island News from his election night watch party at Skull Creek Dockside on Hilton Head Island, Seifert credited supporters, volunteers and family members for helping carry his campaign to victory.

“I’m so excited,” Seifert said. “I wouldn’t be here without family, friends and the campaign committee that I had. Everybody just worked so hard, and I’m just very grateful.” Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner, left, speaks with Doug Seifert, a Republican candidate for Beaufort County Sheriff, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Skull Creek Dockside on Hilton Head Island. Dozens of supporters attended the watch party as results were reported throughout the evening. Asa Aarons Smith/The Island News

Supporters packed the waterfront restaurant as election returns came in from across Beaufort County, celebrating as Seifert maintained a comfortable lead throughout the evening.

Seifert said he felt encouraged throughout Election Day by the support he received from current and former members of the sheriff’s office.

“I just stay in touch with the men and women of Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, and I just felt very, very good because of the men and women wanting me to take that position,” he said.

A lieutenant with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office before stepping down to run for office, Seifert was the first candidate to enter the race after Tanner announced his retirement. Tanner later endorsed Seifert, describing him as the candidate best suited to lead the agency into the future.

During the campaign, Seifert focused on filling vacancies within the sheriff’s office, strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the community, and maintaining public safety as Beaufort County continues to grow. Republican candidate for Beaufort County Sheriff Jo Jo Woodward, right, answers questions

from WJCL reporter Sabrina Lee on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Sipping Cow Cafe in Bluffton following the Beaufort County Republican primary. “We left it all on the table,” Woodward said. “Love

this county.” Bob Sofaly/The Island News

Woodward, a Bluffton resident who previously ran for sheriff in 2018 and 2022, campaigned on increasing transparency, improving community trust and expanding public access to information within the sheriff’s office.

The race drew significant attention throughout the primary season, including endorsements, public forums and discussions surrounding leadership, transparency and the future direction of the sheriff’s office following Tanner’s retirement.

Despite the decisive victory, Seifert said his focus quickly shifted toward the general election.

“Tomorrow morning, I’m going back on the campaign trail,” he said. “I’m going to campaign all the way ’til November, and I’m going to fight for it all the way.”

Seifert now advances to the Nov. 3 general election against Democratic nominee Alphonso Smalls Jr.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.