Democrats holding candidate rally and cookout Sunday at Penn Center

Staff reports

The Beaufort County Democratic Party Candidate Rally and Cookout is being held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 17, at the Historic Penn Center on St. Helena Island. It is free and open to the public.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet several candidates before the June 9 Democratic Primary.

Attending the event will be:

State-wide candidates

Dr. Jermaine Johnson, S.C. Governor

Mullins McLeod, S.C. Governor

Vincent Coe, S.C. Treasurer

Trav Robertson, S.C. Treasurer

Edwina Winter, S.C. Secretary of State

Sylvia Wright, S.C. Superintendent of Education

DeShawn Blanding, S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture

Tiffany Boozer, S.C. Comptroller General

Bruce Cole, S.C. Comptroller General

Candidates for South Carolina’s First Congressional District

Mac Deford

Max Diaz

Matt Fulmer

Nancy Lacore

Mayra Rivera Vazquez

State House & local candidates

Bernie Scolaro, SC House District 118

Shannon Deloach, SC House District 121

Rep. Michael F. Rivers, SC House District 121

Shauna Bishop, SC House District 124

Scott Songer, Beaufort County Treasurer

Alphonso Small, Jr., Beaufort County Sheriff

Genie Brainerd, Beaufort County School Board, District 2

This listing will be updated as candidates RSVP. Please note, the BCDP does not endorse candidates before a primary.

Register to attend ahead of time at https://bit.ly/4ts9MeT.