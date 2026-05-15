Democrats holding candidate rally and cookout Sunday at Penn Center

Staff reports
The Beaufort County Democratic Party Candidate Rally and Cookout is being held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 17, at the Historic Penn Center on St. Helena Island. It is free and open to the public.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet several candidates before the June 9 Democratic Primary.
Attending the event will be:
State-wide candidates
- Dr. Jermaine Johnson, S.C. Governor
- Mullins McLeod, S.C. Governor
- Vincent Coe, S.C. Treasurer
- Trav Robertson, S.C. Treasurer
- Edwina Winter, S.C. Secretary of State
- Sylvia Wright, S.C. Superintendent of Education
- DeShawn Blanding, S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture
- Tiffany Boozer, S.C. Comptroller General
- Bruce Cole, S.C. Comptroller General
Candidates for South Carolina’s First Congressional District
- Mac Deford
- Max Diaz
- Matt Fulmer
- Nancy Lacore
- Mayra Rivera Vazquez
State House & local candidates
- Bernie Scolaro, SC House District 118
- Shannon Deloach, SC House District 121
- Rep. Michael F. Rivers, SC House District 121
- Shauna Bishop, SC House District 124
- Scott Songer, Beaufort County Treasurer
- Alphonso Small, Jr., Beaufort County Sheriff
- Genie Brainerd, Beaufort County School Board, District 2
This listing will be updated as candidates RSVP. Please note, the BCDP does not endorse candidates before a primary.
Register to attend ahead of time at https://bit.ly/4ts9MeT.