Beaufort County GOP hosting ‘Get Out The Vote’ Rally

Staff reports

The Beaufort County Republican Party is hosting a “Get Out The Vote” Rally from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 17, in the parking lot of Beaufort County GOP Headquarters at 149 Riverwalk Boulevard in Ridgeland.

The free, rain-or-shine rally will bring together more than 30 local and statewide GOP candidates. Doors open at 2 p.m., with food served shortly after the rally begins and the main program starting at 4:15 p.m. Enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks, live music, and a chance to meet candidates one-on-one. This will be the largest county GOP event in South Carolina — come early, come prepared, and be part of it.

Park in the rear lot — follow posted signs; you may drop off guests and chairs first. Bring a folding or beach chair and a cooler for comfort.

Attendees must RSVP in advance and purchase raffle tickets online or at the event. This event is RSVP-only, and all BCRP Members in good standing and approved public attendees are welcome. Please submit an RSVP form for approval at https://bit.ly/49rOAi2. The Beaufort County GOP will be accepting applications for new members and renewals.