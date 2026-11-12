Crash blocks lanes near Lady’s Island Drive and Ribaut Road

By Staff Reports

The Island News

A vehicle crash near the intersection of Lady’s Island Drive and Ribaut Road is blocking lanes and affecting traffic headed toward Boundary Street. A witness at the scene said three cars were involved.

The traffic advisory gives conflicting details about which lanes are blocked. Its headline says both lanes toward Boundary Street are blocked. The body of the advisory says the right lane toward Boundary Street and both lanes coming from Lady’s Island Drive are blocked. The exact closures remain unclear.

Drivers should use caution and expect delays in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.