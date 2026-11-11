Hilton Head Council appoints members to Bryant Road Public-Private Partnership Housing Advisory Committee

Staff reports

The Hilton Head Island Town Council recently appointed five individuals to its newly created Bryant Road Public-Private Partnership Housing Advisory Committee.

The committee will help guide the development of workforce housing on a 7.19-acre tract within the Muddy Creek neighborhood off Spanish Wells Road. It was to have its first meeting at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, in the Benjamin M. Racusin Council Chambers at Town Hall, 1 Town Center Court.

The committee includes two Town Council members and three members of the public. They are Town Council members Alex Brown and Steve DeSimone, along with Barbara Banaszynski, John R. Campbell and Cliff L. McMackin, who have experience in housing, community development and real estate.

stablished by Town Council resolution on July 14, the committee will work alongside Town Manager Marc Orlando, Town staff and outside development partners to shape the project.

“Workforce housing is one of the most pressing needs facing our Island, and getting this project right matters,” said Mayor Alan Perry. “This committee brings valuable professional expertise and a strong commitment to our community. Their input will help guide a development that respects the character of the Muddy Creek neighborhood and meets the housing needs of Island families for years to come.”

The Bryant Road Public-Private Partnership is the Town’s second housing venture of its kind. The first, the Northpoint Public-Private Partnership, led to the development of the Northpoint neighborhood off William Hilton Parkway on the Island’s north end.

For more information on the Bryant Road Public-Private Partnership, visit hiltonheadislandsc.gov.