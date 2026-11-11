Hilton Head Island names Brannon Bennett Building Services Director

Staff reports

The Town of Hilton Head Island has named Brannon Bennett its new Building Services Director.

Bennett brings 35 years of experience to the role and will lead the Town’s Building Services Department, overseeing permitting, inspections, plan review, floodplain administration, code compliance and the customer service center.

“Brannon brings a valuable combination of technical expertise, local government leadership and firsthand construction experience to Hilton Head Island,” Town Manager Marc Orlando said in a news release. “His focus on process improvement and clear communication will serve our residents and businesses well. We are pleased to welcome Brannon to the Town and look forward to his leadership of our Building Services team.”

Most recently, Bennett served as Chief Building Official for Forsyth County, Ga, following his tenure as Deputy Building Official. During nearly 20 years with the county, he advanced from a tradesperson to an electrical and mechanical inspector before taking on leadership responsibilities within the county’s Building and Economic Development Department.

Before entering local government, Bennett owned and operated Brannon Bennett Concrete Finishing in Dawson County, Ga, for more than 17 years. His experience in both the private and public sectors has shaped his commitment to customer service and cooperation between local government and the people it serves.

“I’m excited to join the Town of Hilton Head Island and lead the Building Services team. Having worked in both construction and local government, I understand how important clear communication and dependable service are to a project’s success. I look forward to supporting our staff and strengthening the services that help residents and contractors navigate the building process while keeping our community safe,” Bennett said in a news release.

Bennett holds a diploma in electrical systems technology from Lanier Technical College. He is a Certified Building Official and Certified Building Plans Examiner. He also holds International Code Council certifications as a Master Code Professional, Combination Inspector, Permit Technician and Accessibility Inspector/Plans Examiner.

Bennett can be reached at brannon.bennett@hiltonheadislandsc.gov or 854-294-2634.