City of Beaufort, current and former police chiefs seek dismissal of Fritz lawsuit

Defendants deny retaliation after state council found department failed to prove misconduct

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

The City of Beaufort, former Police Chief Dale McDorman and Police Chief Stephenie Price are asking a judge to dismiss former police investigator Stephanie Fritz’s lawsuit, denying retaliation and alleging she intentionally deleted investigative materials from the department’s computer system.

In separate answers filed Oct. 30 in Beaufort County Court of Common Pleas, the defendants dispute Fritz’s account of her demotion, firing and referrals to state authorities. The filings come nearly a year after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Training Council issued a written decision finding the Beaufort Police Department had failed to prove its misconduct allegations and that Fritz was eligible for law enforcement certification.

Fritz filed suit Aug. 10, alleging the defendants used the state proceedings to retaliate against her for raising workplace concerns and to avoid a hearing on her grievance. According to Fritz’s attorneys, the defendants were granted an extension until Oct. 30 to respond.

Fritz worked for the department from July 14, 2008, until she was fired Oct. 13, 2023, according to South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy records. The defendants acknowledge that she was promoted to sergeant in 2022 and had positive evaluations and no prior discipline before the events described in the suit.

Fritz traces the dispute to a 2022 employee survey in which she raised concerns about morale, pay and equal opportunity. The city acknowledges that the survey asked for demographic information and that responses may not have been completely anonymous. It also acknowledges that Fritz filed an internal hostile work environment and sexual harassment complaint, that an outside attorney investigated it and that McDorman was disciplined as a result of the facts underlying the complaint.

The city generally admits Fritz’s allegation that the investigation did not find unlawful discrimination but did not conclude her allegations were unfounded. McDorman and Price say they lack enough information to respond to those allegations. All three deny acting with discriminatory or retaliatory intent. Stephenie Price Dale McDorman

Dispute over investigative files

Fritz says she downloaded files from a shared drive after she was demoted from investigations to patrol in October 2023 so she could finish work and hand off cases before losing access. She says final versions of official documents were stored in a separate system and that she violated no department policy or directive.

The defendants allege Fritz “intentionally deleted investigative materials from the Beaufort Police Department drive/server.” They also dispute her account of an order to return files while she was on medical leave. Fritz says the order covered only paper files. The defendants say it extended beyond paper records.

All three acknowledge that Fritz was fired Oct. 13, 2023. They dispute her allegation that she was fired without a substantive investigation or inquiry.

The department reported alleged misconduct to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy after Fritz’s firing. According to Fritz’s complaint, the report alleged she had intentionally deleted case information, failed to complete reports or follow direct orders, and mishandled evidence. The defendants dispute her allegation that the report was knowingly or recklessly false.

Council found no misconduct

At an Aug. 18, 2025, meeting of the Law Enforcement Training Council, academy attorney Kayin R. Darby said the department had indicated it would send no representative and did not contest the hearing officer’s findings, according to a transcript. The hearing officer concluded the department had failed to prove its case and recommended that evidence related to the allegations be expunged.

Fritz’s attorney, Michael Laubshire, asked the council to adopt the findings and recommendations in full. The council voted 8-0 to find no misconduct and expunge the record. SLED Chief Mark Keel, who chaired the meeting, recused himself.

In its written decision dated Nov. 5, 2025, the council said the evidence did not support the department’s allegations and directed that the related evidence be expunged within 30 days of the decision’s issuance. The council found Fritz eligible for law enforcement certification in South Carolina.

All three defendants acknowledge the council’s finding based on information and belief. They deny using the certification proceedings to retaliate against Fritz or to keep her grievance from being heard.

Fritz’s lawsuit says the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division concluded its separate investigation on Aug. 30, 2024, and found no criminal wrongdoing. The city and Price acknowledge that account in their court filings based on information and belief. McDorman says he lacks sufficient information to respond to that allegation.

The Island News has requested SLED’s investigative findings under the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act. The request was pending at press time.

Unpaid leave and grievance hearing

The city acknowledges withholding payment for Fritz’s accrued paid time off and vacation but denies violating the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act. Fritz estimates the unpaid leave at about $13,000 and seeks three times the unpaid amount, plus attorney’s fees and costs.

The city also acknowledges that Fritz filed a timely termination grievance. The defendants acknowledge, based on information and belief, that it was put on hold pending the certification proceeding. Fritz says the city still has not scheduled a hearing and is asking the court to order one. The city disputes whether her request for that order is properly presented as a separate claim.

Fritz alleges malicious prosecution and abuse of process against all three defendants. She also accuses the city of negligent hiring and supervision, and alleges McDorman and Price conspired to harm her and improperly interfered with her employment. The defendants deny those claims and raise several defenses, including immunity under the South Carolina Tort Claims Act and Fritz’s status as an at-will employee.

Fritz seeks a jury trial, damages and relief that could include reinstatement or front pay. All three defendants, represented by attorney David S. Black, ask the court to dismiss the suit and award them attorney’s fees and costs.

The case remains pending, with an alternative dispute resolution entry currently listed on the court docket for March 8, 2027.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.