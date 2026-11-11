Brush fire blocks inbound lanes of Boundary Street in Beaufort

By Staff Reports

The Island News

BEAUFORT, S.C. — All lanes of Boundary Street reopened Wednesday afternoon after a brush fire blocked traffic heading into Beaufort near Robert Smalls Parkway. No injuries were reported.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced at 1:48 p.m. Nov. 11 that all lanes had reopened. In an alert issued at 1:34 p.m., the office said all inbound lanes of Boundary Street (Highway 21) were blocked near its junction with Robert Smalls Parkway (Highway 170).

Ross Vezin said crews put out the fire within minutes, keeping it from spreading farther. He estimated traffic was blocked for about 30 to 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Vezin said.