City Council delays Salem Road rezoning

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Beaufort City Council has delayed a final vote on a proposed rezoning of the former Beaufort Gazette building on Salem Road, opting instead to explore changes to the city’s zoning code that could allow the property to be reused without permanently expanding commercial zoning in the area.

The decision came after nearly an hour of public comment and council discussion centered on the future of the property at 1556 Salem Road, where local business owner Randy Martin hopes to relocate his window and door business.

Rather than approve the second and final reading of the rezoning ordinance, council unanimously voted to postpone the matter until its Aug. 18 meeting while staff drafts potential language that could allow commercial use of the existing building without rezoning the property from T4 Neighborhood (T4N) to Regional Mixed Use (RMX).

The property, formerly home to The Beaufort Gazette, has sat vacant for more than a decade. Martin, who operates a window and door business across the street, told council he plans to renovate the building rather than redevelop it.

“Our intentions for the property are to establish our business there, selling windows and doors to builders and homeowners where we’ve been right across the street operating for five years,” Martin said during public comment.

Martin said the building would be divided into three sections, with one-third used for his showroom and offices, another portion serving as warehouse space and the remaining area leased to a compatible business, such as a flooring supplier. He said the business employs seven people and would not significantly increase traffic in the area.

He also warned that if the rezoning is denied or significantly delayed, he would likely abandon the purchase and move his business elsewhere because of the lack of comparable warehouse space in Beaufort.

“If you all do turn it down, then I’ll probably walk and probably leave Beaufort and have to look for space elsewhere,” Martin said.

Residents oppose broader commercial zoning

Several residents urged council to reject the rezoning, arguing that while Martin’s proposed business may be appropriate, the requested RMX zoning would permanently allow a much broader range of commercial uses.

Attorney Tom Keveney, who lives on Salem Road, said the request is inconsistent with the city’s Comprehensive Plan and argued Salem Road has evolved into a predominantly residential corridor since the plan was adopted.

He pointed to the construction of Salem Bay, Garden Oaks apartments and other nearby residential developments, saying hundreds of new homes have significantly changed the character of the area.

Keveney also argued the Salem Road and S.C. 170 intersection already experiences significant congestion and that allowing broader commercial uses could worsen traffic problems. He noted that while Martin’s plans may be modest, future owners would not be limited to those uses if the property were rezoned RMX.

Paul Trask echoed those concerns, arguing residents living in nearby neighborhoods were not adequately notified about the proposal and questioning why the rezoning was being considered before the city’s upcoming Comprehensive Plan review.

He also criticized the city’s handling of executive sessions, saying agenda descriptions often provide too little information for the public to understand what council is discussing behind closed doors.

“I’ve spoken to you before about my concerns with matters coming to executive session,” Trask said. “It’s just not enough of a description of what’s going to go on.” He cited the Safe Harbor lease as an example of significant city business emerging from executive session discussions and urged greater transparency.

Council searches for compromise

Although several council members expressed support for Martin’s desire to renovate the vacant building, they also shared residents’ concerns about permanently expanding commercial zoning.

Council members discussed pursuing a text amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance that could allow commercial uses in existing buildings without changing the property’s underlying zoning.

Council members said such an approach could accomplish Martin’s goal while preventing future owners from pursuing the broader range of uses permitted under RMX zoning.

Planning staff estimated the process would likely require Planning Commission review followed by two readings before city council, taking approximately three months to complete.

Martin expressed concern about delaying the project.

“I don’t have time for games,” he said, noting the building was marketed and priced as commercial property and that additional restrictions could jeopardize the purchase.

Ultimately, council chose to postpone the rezoning request until Aug. 18 and directed staff to begin drafting possible ordinance language for consideration before that meeting. Council also asked Martin to report back on whether the property’s owners would be willing to extend his purchase agreement while the city explores an alternative.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.