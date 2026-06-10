Bridges Preparatory School celebrates Class of 2026

Graduates reflect on growth, community, future during commencement ceremony

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Bridges Preparatory School celebrated its Class of 2026 on Friday, May 29, honoring graduates for their academic achievements, perseverance and contributions to the school community during commencement exercises.

The ceremony brought together family members, friends, faculty and staff to recognize a graduating class whose members arrived at Bridges at different points in their educational journeys but ultimately shared the same destination.

During his commencement address, Bridges Preparatory School CEO Gary McCulloch reflected on the diverse experiences that shaped the Class of 2026. Some graduates attended Bridges from kindergarten through high school, while others joined the school later in elementary, middle or high school.

“This graduating class represents something incredibly special because your journeys were very different, but your destination became shared,” McCulloch said. “Together, you became one class, one family and one legacy.”

McCulloch encouraged graduates to carry forward the lessons they learned at Bridges, emphasizing the importance of character, empathy and community. He reminded students that success is not defined by where they began but by who they choose to become.

Student speakers also reflected on the significance of graduation and the experiences that shaped their high school years.

Salutatorian Anna Rackett spoke about the uncertainty that often accompanies major life transitions, encouraging classmates to appreciate the people who supported them along the way. She thanked family members, friends, teachers and mentors who helped guide students through challenges and milestones during their time at Bridges.

Valedictorian Alexis Jones reflected on the personal growth experienced by the Class of 2026 and encouraged graduates to recognize how far they had come since entering high school. She reminded classmates that difficult moments do not last forever and that every member of the graduating class has the potential to make a meaningful impact in the future.

The ceremony marked another milestone in the history of Bridges Preparatory School, which celebrated its 31st graduating class this year. School leaders noted that many graduates had spent their entire academic careers at Bridges, helping shape the traditions and culture of the school along the way.

As graduates crossed the stage to receive their diplomas, they officially joined the ranks of Bridges Preparatory School alumni and prepared to begin the next chapter of their lives.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.