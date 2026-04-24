Beaufort launches downtown social district pilot along Bay Street

Pilot program allows beer and wine within designated downtown area Fridays through Sundays

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

A ribbon cutting at noon Friday, April 24, marked the launch of Beaufort’s downtown social district, a pilot program allowing beer and wine to be carried between participating businesses.

“Today kicks off our pilot program of the entertainment and social district downtown along Bay Street,” City Manager Scott Marshall said during the event. “We’re excited!”

Marshall said the district will operate Fridays through Sundays from noon to 8 p.m., with live music planned throughout the day during Friday’s opening event.

According to information shared by Main Street Beaufort and the City of Beaufort, the district includes portions of downtown centered around Bay Street and the waterfront corridor.

Boundaries are marked with signage throughout the area.

Under the rules, alcoholic beverages must be purchased from participating businesses and served in official social district cups.

Drinks cannot be brought in from outside the district or taken beyond the posted boundaries.

Beer and wine also may not be carried from one restaurant or bar into another, as each business operates under its own permit and sets its own policies.

Alcohol is not permitted on the grassy areas of Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, and visitors are asked to dispose of beverages before leaving the district or entering a vehicle.

City officials say the social district was created to support downtown businesses and increase foot traffic, encouraging visitors to spend more time in the area rather than leaving after a single stop.

In a post announcing the launch, Main Street Beaufort encouraged residents and visitors to “shop, dine, and enjoy the day,” while reminding people to follow posted rules, use designated cups, and drink responsibly.

While some see the district as an economic opportunity, not all business owners are on board.

Panini’s On The Waterfront owner Paul Thompson said he has concerns about liability.

“As a licensed ABL permit holder, there is too much liability exposure in this concept the city has put forth,” Thompson said. “Our liability insurance only covers to our property limits, and by giving people cups with our names and a date and time on them and they wander off over our property limits, that leaves a huge gap where we could be liable for anything that happened.”

Thompson said extending that coverage would come at a significant cost and said he does not plan to participate.

Public reaction to the new district has also been mixed, with comments on Main Street Beaufort’s announcement ranging from support to confusion and concern about the rules.

Some commenters questioned whether the guidelines are too complicated for visitors to follow, while others raised concerns about enforcement, liability, and whether the district will achieve its goal of boosting downtown activity. Others expressed support, calling downtown Beaufort an important asset and welcoming efforts to draw more people to the area.

Questions about how the rules will work in practice, including how boundaries will be communicated and which businesses will participate, were also raised in the online discussion.

Beaufort Police will continue enforcement within the district, and state laws regarding public intoxication and underage drinking still apply.

As the pilot program gets underway, its reception among businesses and visitors will likely determine whether it becomes a long-term fixture in downtown Beaufort.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.