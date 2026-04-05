Beaufort High’s Freeman named all-American

By Justin Jarrett

LowcoSports.com

It’s been more than a month since Beaufort High wrestler Colton Freeman captured the Class 4A 215-pound state title, and now Freeman can add another line to his resume.

Freeman represented Reverence Wrestling Club at NHSCA High School Nationals last weekend in Virginia Beach, Va., placing eighth in the Junior 220-pound division to claim all-America honors. He breezed through his first match, earning a 23-5 technical fall over Lucas Norinder of New York, then recorded a 7-3 decision over Massachusetts’ Max Thomas.

That earned Freeman a quarterfinal matchup with Maximus Konopka of Connecticut, a multi-time national champion and Virginia Tech commit, and although Freeman scored a takedown on Konopka, he couldn’t keep it up, losing by pin in the second period.

Freeman bounced back a day later to control Kenneth Hamilton of Virginia in a 10-1 major decision and clinch a top-eight finish. A 6-1 loss to Pennsylvania’s Mark Feldman sent Freeman to the seventh-place bout, which he lost by third-period pin to Sawyer Ermigiotti of Pennsylvania.

Freeman captured the second state title of his career last month after winning a SCISA championship as an eighth-grader at Thomas Heyward. He missed his freshman season due to injury and was state runner-up as a sophomore before rolling through the 215-pound bracket this season.