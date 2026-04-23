Beaufort County activates signal where Spanish Moss Trail crosses Ribaut Road in Port Royal

Staff reports

Those who desire to ride or walk the Spanish Moss Trail all the way into the Town of Port Royal and to The Sands Beach moved a step close last week when Beaufort County Engineering activated the traffic signal on Ribaut Road where the newest section of the Spanish Moss Trail crosses over.

The installation of a pedestrian-activated traffic signal at Ribaut Road provides pedestrians and cyclists with a safe crossing, similar to the existing signal on Robert Smalls Parkway for the trail.

The following is the guidance Beaufort County provides for both drivers and pedestrians:

Driver Guidance (What to do when the light is …):

Dark: Proceed with caution; no pedestrians are crossing.

Proceed with caution; no pedestrians are crossing. Flashing Yellow: Slow down and prepare to stop.

Slow down and prepare to stop. Solid Yellow: Prepare to stop; the signal is changing to red.

Prepare to stop; the signal is changing to red. Solid Red (Double): Come to a complete stop and remain stopped while pedestrians cross.

Come to a complete stop and remain stopped while pedestrians cross. Alternating Flashing Red: Stop, then proceed if the crosswalk is clear (like a stop sign).

Pedestrian Guidance (What to do):

Push Button: Activate the signal and wait for the “Walk” sign.

Activate the signal and wait for the “Walk” sign. Cross: Cross when the pedestrian display shows a walking person, ensuring traffic has stopped.

Cross when the pedestrian display shows a walking person, ensuring traffic has stopped. Countdown: Finish crossing during the flashing “Don’t Walk” (countdown) phase.

The light was installed and is maintained by The South Carolina Department Of Transportation.

For more information, call the Beaufort County Engineering Department at 843-255-2700.