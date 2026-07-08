BCSO asks for public’s help in locating missing Burton man

Staff reports

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Burton man.

Matthew Paul Klock, 40, was reported missing on the evening of Monday, July 6, 2026. He was last in contact with family that afternoon, and there is concern for his safety and well-being.

Klock is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 240 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, tan pants and loafers.

Anyone who sees Klock or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.