West Nile virus detected in Beaufort mosquito samples

County increases surveillance, plans additional truck treatments following first positive samples of 2026

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Beaufort County Mosquito Control has confirmed the first local mosquito samples to test positive for West Nile virus this year, prompting increased surveillance and plans for additional treatments in the City of Beaufort.

The samples were collected from mosquito surveillance traps located within the city and tested in Mosquito Control’s laboratory, according to a county announcement released July 15.

County officials did not identify the specific locations where the samples were collected or say how many samples tested positive. The announcement did not report any related human cases.

In response to the detection, Mosquito Control is increasing trapping in the affected areas and will schedule additional truck treatments aimed at reducing the number of adult mosquitoes.

West Nile virus occurs naturally in the area, although detection can vary from year to year, according to the county.

Mosquito Control deploys as many as 80 surveillance traps each week throughout Beaufort County. Mosquitoes collected through the program are tested for West Nile virus, eastern equine encephalitis and St. Louis encephalitis.

The department considers mosquito-borne diseases a public health threat and works with the S.C. Department of Public Health and other agencies to monitor disease activity in mosquitoes, birds, horses and people.

When a mosquito-borne disease is detected, the county can increase mosquito collection and testing, intensify mosquito-control treatments and monitor activity in neighboring Chatham, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton counties.

How the virus spreads

West Nile virus circulates primarily between mosquitoes and birds. A mosquito can become infected after feeding on a bird carrying the virus and may later transmit it to people, horses and other animals through its bite.

The virus is not spread through ordinary contact between people.

A positive mosquito sample confirms that the virus is present in the local mosquito population, but it does not mean that every mosquito in the area is infected.

According to the S.C. Department of Public Health, much less than 1% of mosquitoes are infected in areas where West Nile virus has been identified.

What residents should know

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms. About one in five develops an illness that can include fever, headache, muscle or joint pain, nausea, vomiting or a rash, according to state and federal health officials.

Symptoms generally begin between two and 14 days after a bite from an infected mosquito.

Less than 1% of infected people develop a serious illness affecting the central nervous system, including encephalitis, or swelling of the brain. Severe cases can require hospitalization and may result in permanent disability or death.

People with certain chronic health conditions and those with weakened immune systems may have a higher risk of severe illness.

There is no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for West Nile virus in people. Mild cases are generally treated with rest, fluids and medication to reduce pain or fever. Severe cases may require hospitalization and supportive care.

Anyone experiencing a high fever, confusion, muscle weakness or a severe or unusual headache following possible mosquito exposure should seek medical attention.

Preventing mosquito bites

County officials are asking residents to take several precautions:

Drain standing water that may provide a place for mosquitoes to breed.

Avoid spending time outdoors around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes associated with West Nile virus are generally most active.

Wear long sleeves and pants when practical.

Use an Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellent.

Make sure screens on doors and windows are in good working condition.

State health officials say mosquitoes can develop in water that remains standing for more than five days. Residents should regularly empty water from flowerpots, buckets, toys, birdbaths, pet bowls, clogged gutters and other containers around their homes.

Dead birds can provide an early warning

Residents can also help health officials monitor West Nile virus by submitting certain dead birds for testing.

The state accepts dead crows, blue jays, house sparrows and house finches through its annual surveillance program, which operates from March 15 through Nov. 30.

An increase in infected birds can provide an early warning that West Nile virus activity is growing in a particular area, allowing state and local officials to consider additional mosquito-control measures.

Residents should consult the Department of Public Health’s instructions before handling or transporting a dead bird.

To report mosquito problems or standing water, contact Beaufort County Mosquito Control at 843-255-5800 or visit beaufortcountysc.gov/mosquito-control. Residents can also register through the county’s website to receive notifications about aerial mosquito-control treatments.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.