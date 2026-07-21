Water Festival hits home stretch

What you need to know as 70th Beaufort Water Festival heads toward final weekend

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

The 70th Annual Beaufort Water Festival will head into its final weekend Thursday, July 23, with four days of food, live music, downtown traditions and events on the Beaufort River.

This year’s festival, themed “Sunny Days & Friendship Waves,” will conclude at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 26.

Here is what is happening during the final days of the festival and what attendees need to know before heading downtown.

Thursday, July 23

The Festival Arts and Crafts Market will be open from noon to 7 p.m., along the promenade at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

The Lowcountry Supper will begin Thursday evening in Waterfront Park. Gates open at 6 p.m., and supper will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The evening’s entertainment will include headliner Brian Moote with Bored Teachers, along with WGB, Katie Lynn and The Whistlers.

Children ages 5 and younger will be admitted free.

Friday, July 24

The Arts and Crafts Market will again be open from noon to 7 p.m.

Festivalgoers will have an opportunity to meet the pilots participating in Saturday’s air show during a free meet-and-greet from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Beaufort Executive Airport.

The annual Bed Race will take place at the corner of Bay and Harrington streets. Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m., and the race starts at 5 p.m.

The entry fee is $25 per team, and same-day registration will be accepted if space remains available.

Friday night’s Rockin’ the River concert will feature the Hot Red Chili Peppers, a Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band, with Chris Jones opening the show.

Gates open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Rockin’ the River is restricted to people ages 18 and older, and attendees must bring a valid ID.

A free shuttle will run approximately every 15 minutes from the Beaufort County Government Center, located at the corner of Boundary Street and Ribaut Road, from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m.

This is the only night during the festival’s final four days that shuttle service is scheduled.

Saturday, July 25

Saturday will bring several of the festival’s biggest free events to downtown Beaufort.

The Arts and Crafts Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Water Festival Grand Parade will make its way through downtown Beaufort from 10 a.m. to noon. The staff of Big D’s Royal Tees will serve as grand marshal.

The parade is free, but spectators should arrive early to find parking and a place along the route. Drivers should also expect street closures, traffic delays and limited parking downtown.

Following the parade, the free Non-Profit Expo will be held from noon to 4 p.m. under the Waterfront Park pavilion.

The festival’s air show will take place over the Beaufort River from 1 to 4 p.m. and will feature stunt planes. The show is free and can be viewed from Waterfront Park.

Boaters should be prepared for temporary restrictions on the Beaufort River during the air show and follow instructions from law enforcement and marine safety officials.

The Commodore’s Ball will close out Saturday’s events with music from The Catalinas. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Children ages 5 and younger will be admitted free.

Sunday, July 26

The final day of the festival will begin with the Arts and Crafts Market from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The traditional Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats will be held on the Beaufort River in front of the Waterfront Park seawall from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The event is free.

Boat registration is also free, but boats must be registered to be eligible for prizes. Applications must be turned in at the judges’ table by noon Sunday.

The 70th Annual Beaufort Water Festival will officially come to an end at 3 p.m.

What to know before you go

Tickets for ticketed festival events are sold online only and will not be available at the gate. Tickets are digital and are sent by email after purchase.

All ticketed events have a clear-bag policy. Attendees may bring one clear plastic bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a clear one-gallon freezer bag. A small clutch no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches is also permitted.

Exceptions are available for medically necessary items and diaper bags for families with infants or toddlers. All bags are subject to search, and festival organizers recommend arriving at least 20 minutes early to allow time to pass through security.

Outside food and beverages, coolers and pets are not permitted at ticketed events. Professional photography equipment, drones, selfie sticks, weapons and several other items are also prohibited.

Strollers will not be allowed during Rockin’ the River.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase inside the festival grounds. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks must be disposed of before leaving the gated area.

Most musical performances will continue during light rain or drizzle. Festival organizers do not issue refunds in the event of a rainout.

The Beaufort Day Dock has reopened, but the city is reminding visitors that the temporary gangway crossing the promenade is only for access to the dock. Members of the public should remain outside fenced or otherwise closed portions of the promenade.

For the full schedule, tickets and updates, visit bftwaterfestival.com.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.