April 27, 1934 — March 24, 2026

Beaufort

Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt.Walter A. Gray, Jr., 91, of Beaufort, husband of Doris K. Gray, died Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Mr. Gray was the retired Director for the Beaufort National Cemetery.

Burial was to be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 2, 2026, Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort, S.C. 29902, with military honors.

Mr. Walter A. Gray, Jr. was born on April 27, 1934, in New Orleans, La., and passed away on March 24, 2026, in Beaufort, S.C.

Walter was an honorable man who served 26 years in the United States Air Force, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant on March 1982. His military career included duty assignments spanning the United States, Germany, Southeast Asia, Greece, and Turkey. His decorations include the Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Service Commendation Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal.

Following his military retirement, Walter worked as a financial representative and joined the Department of Veterans Affairs in November 1984 as his career progressed, he went on to serve as a cemetery director trainee at the Dayton, Ohio National Cemetery, then joined the National Cemetery Administration on February 1991 and Director of the Raleigh National Cemetery, prior to his appointment as Director of Beaufort National Cemetery on October 1995, a position he held until his retirement in June 2006. During his tenure, Walter oversaw all burial and maintenance operations at the cemetery and led a major expansion that significantly enhanced its capacity to honor the veterans entrusted to his care.

After his retirement, he enjoyed golfing and playing cards with friends, taking cruises with his wife and family and fellowshipping with church members at Love House Ministries. Walter will be remembered for his unconditional love and for being a great friend to all who knew him.

Walter is survived by his wife Doris K. Gray; his children Walter Anthony Gray III, Anita L. Terry, and Joriné M. Morgan; and granddaughter Isabeau N. Morgan. He was preceded in death by his father Walter A. Gray, Sr. and his mother Anna Mae Gray (née Mitchell).

The Family solicits your prayer as they mourn the loss of their beloved Walter and hold fast and cherish his memory.