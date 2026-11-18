By Shellie Murdaugh

The Island News

Jasper County Emergency Services has a new interim chief following the retirement of Chief Russell “Rusty” Wells, Jasper County Public Information Officer Christian Felt said.

Wells, who had served as chief for the past 21 years, officially retired from his position Oct. 28, 2026.

“We would like to recognize and thank Chief Russell (Rusty) Wells as he retires after 21 years of dedicated service,” Felt said.

Retiring Jasper County Emergency Services Director Russell Wells, left, shakes hands with newly appointed interim director John Smith. Smith took over as interim director Nov. 2. Photo courtesy Jasper County Fire-Rescue

Throughout his career, Felt said Wells had demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving the community and keeping Jasper County safe.

“We are grateful for his years of leadership, dedication, and service, and we wish him all the best in retirement,” Felt said.

John Smith, a Hardeeville resident, became interim fire chief Nov. 2, Felt said.

“Stepping into this role is truly humbling,” Smith said. “It is a privilege to help move this department forward and to stand alongside the hardest-working men and women in the fire service.”

Smith graduated from the University of Maryland in 1995 with a bachelors of science in fire service and minor in administration management. He has worked or has also served in several capacities in various agencies in both New Jersey and Virginia. The agencies included the Somerdale Fire Department and Magnolia Heights Fire Rescue, Prince George Fire Rescue, and most recently the Fairfax County Fire Rescue in Virginia.

The newly appointed interim director has also completed several Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and leadership and supervision classes during his career.

Felt said the county would be conducting a search to identify and select a permanent director.

Shellie Murdaugh, who joined The Island News in October 2026, formerly worked as a reporter for The Jasper County Sun Times and Bluffton Today. She also worked for newspapers in Hampton and Colleton counties in South Carolina and in North Carolina at The Richmond County Daily Journal. She can be reached at smurdaugh@theislandnews.com.