Staff reports

About two-thirds of the popular Broad River Fishing Pier was deemed unsafe and has been closed to public use effective immediately.

Beaufort County officials made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 18, 2026. A recent engineering assessment of the pier determined that continued use of the outer portion represented an unacceptable risk to the public.

“This closure is a safety-driven action based on the inspection report, not a discretionary reduction,” said Assistant County Administrator Jared Fralix in the prepared release.

The closure will apply to approximately 1,200 feet of the 1,800-foot-long structure, which runs parallel to a portion of the Broad River Bridge. The first 600 feet of the pier will remain open to the public.

“The county has routinely monitored the condition of the fishing pier since 2015, and those inspections have documented progressive deterioration of the structure,” read the press release, announcing the closure.

According to officials, the November 2026 inspection determined that previous repairs are failing and are no longer effective. The inspection also found continued deterioration in spans 11 through 18 and recommended the pier’s immediate closure.

Planning to replace the pier is ongoing, with an estimated price tag of $15-20 million.

“We know this pier is a beloved piece of Beaufort County and staff will work to develop a long-term approach that prioritizes replacement funding alongside other County capital funding priorities,” Fralix added.

Signs and barriers have been installed to clearly mark the areas of the pier that are off limits to the public. The county will continue to monitor and inspect the pier at six-month intervals.