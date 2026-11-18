By Shellie Murdaugh

The Island News

A Beaufort man was arrested and faces several charges after he fled an attempted traffic stop by Jasper County deputies Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, livestreaming the entire incident on Facebook while traveling at high speeds, police said.

The pursuit reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Christian Felt said.

“Fleeing from law enforcement puts everyone on the road in danger,” Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus said. “Livestreaming those actions only adds to that risk. We will continue investing in technology and training that improve safety throughout Jasper County and hold accountable those who endanger others.”

Julius Griffin

Julius Griffin 50, was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights, resulting in a high-speed pursuit, and driving under suspension, first offense within the last five years.

Griffin received a $6,000 bond and was released from the detention center Tuesday, Nov. 17, Felt said Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Felt said Griffin was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He said Griffin exited and was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies, Felt said, also confirmed Griffin was operating with a suspended driver’s license.

“The pursuit began after a deputy observed the vehicle commit a traffic violation as it exited a known drug activity area, raising suspicion of possible drug-related activity,” Felt said. “When the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver briefly stopped but accelerated and fled when instructed to remain stopped.”

Felt said deputies continued the pursuit. He said once the vehicle’s speed and road conditions allowed for a safe intervention, deputies were able to successfully bring the vehicle to a stop using a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver. A PIT maneuver is a technique used by law enforcement to force a fleeing vehicle to turn in a manner in which it causes the vehicle to stall and stop.

“JCSO prioritizes ending pursuits as safely and effectively as possible while protecting deputies and the public,” Felt said. “The agency is also proud to be the second law enforcement agency in South Carolina to adopt the Grappler Police Bumper, an innovative technology designed to help safely stop fleeing vehicles.”

Felt said no individuals were injured during the incident and no patrol vehicles sustained damage.

Shellie Murdaugh, who joined The Island News in October 2026, formerly worked as a reporter for The Jasper County Sun Times and Bluffton Today. She also worked for newspapers in Hampton and Colleton counties in South Carolina and in North Carolina at The Richmond County Daily Journal. She can be reached at smurdaugh@theislandnews.com.