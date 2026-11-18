Staff reports

A 40-year-old City of Beaufort man is headed to prison after admitting guilt in five sets of charges that include trafficking methamphetamine, as well as multiple charges of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, and assault and battery, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

In all, Robert Ellis Brownfield Jr. pleaded guilty as indicted to each of the 22 separate charges pending against him in Beaufort County. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

“This defendant repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to use firearms to threaten, intimidate and seriously harm others, while also engaging in dangerous drug trafficking,” said Assistant Solicitor Rachel Rittelmann of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the drug-related charges and handled the plea hearing Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. “Resolving these four cases with a 25-year prison sentence holds him accountable for that conduct and protects our community from further violence.”

Jared Shedd of the Solicitor’s Office Career Criminal Unit prosecuted the charges in four of the five cases against Brownfield.

2023 trafficking case

On the evening of Aug. 7, 2023, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Chevrolet Impala driven by Brownfield as he drove near Parris Island Gateway and Magnolia Bluff Circle in Port Royal. Officers were familiar with Brownfield and his vehicle and knew that his driving privileges had been revoked. Brownfield was arrested for driving under suspension.

During the stop, officers noticed the smell of marijuana and searched Brownfield. They found two baggies of a white, powdery substance in the defendant’s pants pocket. Brownfield told the officers it was cocaine. A K-9 unit was then brought in during a search of the vehicle, and several bags of marijuana and methamphetamine were discovered, along with a digital scale and a rifle. More cocaine was found in the trunk.

Brownfield told the officers he was hired to transport the drugs in exchange for $1,000 and that there was methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and Xanax in the vehicle.

He pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, three other drug-possession charges, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

2022 attempted murder case

On April 25, 2022, Brownfield approached an acquaintance sitting on a couch inside the garage of a home on Waddell Road in Port Royal. He pulled a handgun and pointed it at the victim’s head and threatened to kill the victim and his children.

When the victim then reached for the gun, the defendant pulled the trigger, firing one round and missing the victim’s head. Brownfield then fled on foot.

In addition to attempted murder, Brownfield pleaded guilty to pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a violent felon.

A second 2022 attempted murder case

On July 12, 2022, Brownfield shot at a man riding in his friend’s truck on a road in Port Royal. The men had a verbal disagreement moments earlier outside Brownfield’s house, during which the defendant retrieved and pointed a firearm at the victim. After the victim departed with his friend, Brownfield followed them on his motorcycle and fired a shot that hit the truck’s tailgate.

When Brownfield was arrested a short time later, he denied the incident and said his motorcycle was not running. However, investigators found the motorcycle in running order, with a warm motor. They also recovered gunshot residue from Brownfield’s hands.

In addition to attempted murder, Brownfield pleaded guilty to discharging a weapon within a dwelling, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a violent felon.

2021 assault and battery case

On March 12, 2021, Brownfield approached the victim and his family as they sat in a bowling alley parking lot on Innovation Drive in Bluffton. The intoxicated defendant taunted the victims, then pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at them. He then hit the victim on the head with the handgun before the victim knocked it from his hand.

Brownfield then went to his vehicle and retrieved a second handgun. The victim and Brownfield then wrestled to keep the defendant from using the second handgun. The victim’s brother then pulled his own handgun and ordered Brownfield to the ground, holding him there until officers arrived. While Brownfield was being booked, he spat on an officer.

In addition to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, Brownfield pleaded guilty to throwing bodily fluids, possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen handgun, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

2023 Hit and run case

On Aug. 6, 2023, Brownfield was driving a Ford Explorer belonging to a friend when he slammed into another motorist. He fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. A search of his vehicle yielded a firearm on Ribaut Road.

In addition to hit and run, Brownfield pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Brownfield’s criminal history includes convictions for shoplifting, assault and battery, passing counterfeit currency, check fraud, robbery, forgery, and hit and run.

Circuit Court Judge Marvin Dukes III handed down the sentence, which was part of a negotiated plea.